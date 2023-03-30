Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex Brandon Blackstock & His Father By Changing Lyrics Of 'ABCDEFU': Watch 

“Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided that she is going to stop paying Starstruck what is contractually owed,” court documents stated. "Through this lawsuit, Starstruck seeks to not only recover its commissions on millions of dollars that Clarkson has already earned, but also the millions of dollars that Clarkson will continue to earn, and which are owed to Starstruck for its prior hard work and dedication to Clarkson’s career."

That has not been the only legal battle the country star has dealt with in the past few years. Kelly, who shares children River, 8, and Remington, 6, with Brandon, was made to pay her ex $1.3 million as well as $115,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support each month in the aftermath of their breakup.