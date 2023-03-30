Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex Brandon Blackstock & His Father By Changing Lyrics Of 'ABCDEFU': Watch
Kelly Clarkson did not hold back from shading her ex in the best way she knows how: through song!
During the Thursday, March 30, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the vocalist slammed her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, and his father, Narvel Blackstock, by slightly twisting the words while belting out the song "abcdefu" by Gayle.
"F you and your dad and the fact that you got half/ and my broken heart/ turn that s*** into art," Kelly crooned, changing the lyrics to reference her headline-making divorce — which was settled in 2022 — and court battle with Brandon and her former father-in-law
The group is currently duking it out in front of a judge after Narvel alleged the American Idol winner's 13-year involvement with his company, Starstruck Management Group, should make it viable for him to receive credit for her many television endeavors. The talent manager has requested $1 million in commissions, in addition to $5.4 million in future commissions from Kelly.
“Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided that she is going to stop paying Starstruck what is contractually owed,” court documents stated. "Through this lawsuit, Starstruck seeks to not only recover its commissions on millions of dollars that Clarkson has already earned, but also the millions of dollars that Clarkson will continue to earn, and which are owed to Starstruck for its prior hard work and dedication to Clarkson’s career."
That has not been the only legal battle the country star has dealt with in the past few years. Kelly, who shares children River, 8, and Remington, 6, with Brandon, was made to pay her ex $1.3 million as well as $115,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support each month in the aftermath of their breakup.
"It rips you apart whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn't work," Kelly explained of her and Brandon's split during a recent podcast appearance. "I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision."