Kelly Clarkson Presents Evidence In Court Battle With Ex-Father-In-Law Over 'The Voice' Commissions

Kelly Clarkson and her former in-laws are continuing to duke it out in court more than two-and-a-half years after the country sensation was slammed with a lawsuit from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and his father, Narvel Blackstock.

The "Stronger" singer's lawyer has presented further evidence to the California Labor Commission for an evidentiary hearing last week, where she insisted millions of dollars she paid Narvel over the years should be returned back to her, court documents revealed.