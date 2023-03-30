Kelly Clarkson Presents Evidence In Court Battle With Ex-Father-In-Law Over 'The Voice' Commissions
Kelly Clarkson and her former in-laws are continuing to duke it out in court more than two-and-a-half years after the country sensation was slammed with a lawsuit from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and his father, Narvel Blackstock.
The "Stronger" singer's lawyer has presented further evidence to the California Labor Commission for an evidentiary hearing last week, where she insisted millions of dollars she paid Narvel over the years should be returned back to her, court documents revealed.
Narvel and his son's attorneys have also backed their side of the case with more evidence, however, the Labor Commission has not confirmed an official ruling on the matter, legal papers obtained by a news publication detailed.
The lawsuit drama revolves around Kelly's extremely successful career, as she was signed with Starstruck Management Group, Narvel's company, for more than 13 years. Aside from her booming singing gig, Narvel believes his company should be credited for her various television endeavors — including her role as a judge on The Voice and the star of her self-named talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Brandon worked as the 40-year-old's talent manager until Kelly filed for divorce from her husband in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares a daughter, River, 8, and a son, Remington, 2.
Just a few months later, Starstruck Management Group hit the country star with a lawsuit demanding more than $1 million in commissions, in addition to $5.4 million in future commissions, as OK! previously reported.
“Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided that she is going to stop paying Starstruck what is contractually owed,” court documents read at the time. "Through this lawsuit, Starstruck seeks to not only recover its commissions on millions of dollars that Clarkson has already earned, but also the millions of dollars that Clarkson will continue to earn, and which are owed to Starstruck for its prior hard work and dedication to Clarkson’s career."
Kelly quickly clapped back at her father-in-law and his company, claiming the lawsuit violated California Labor Laws by "procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements" without the possession of a proper license to do so.
The "Because of You vocalist requested her agreement with Starstruck Management Group be "declared void and unenforceable."
Instead of paying the talent agency millions, Kelly's countersuit demanded the company paid her the hefty load of money she had given them over the years in return.
Radar received court documents regarding Kelly's ongoing lawsuit.