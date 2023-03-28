Kelly Clarkson Flies Solo At The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards After Announcing New Divorce Album: Photos
Here comes Miss Independent!
Kelly Clarkson stepped out solo for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 27, after announcing her upcoming album, Chemistry, will feature new songs focused on her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
At the Los Angeles event, the country star stunned in a long black dress and matching silk blazer, and while on stage, she sang a show-stopping duet with Pink of the latter's 2012 hit "Just Give Me a Reason."
Clarkson's big night out comes after she revealed her new highly anticipated music, which is largely inspired by heartbreak, is finally on the way.
"It is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am," she said in an Instagram and Twitter announcement. "It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing."
"I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some 'I’m angry,' 'I’m sad' — just one or two emotions," explained Clarkson, who shares children River, 8, and Remington, 6, with Blackstock.
"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. A whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to just one thing. So there’s the good, the bad, and the ugly kinda thing going on in it," she continued. "Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album."
"When I say soon, I mean really soon," the American Idol alum promised her devoted fans of when the album will drop. "I’m so happy. I’m nervous, but I’m excited about putting it out."