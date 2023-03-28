Kelly Clarkson Flies Solo At The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards After Announcing New Divorce Album: Photos

"It is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am," she said in an Instagram and Twitter announcement. "It’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — that really described the whole thing."

"I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some 'I’m angry,' 'I’m sad' — just one or two emotions," explained Clarkson, who shares children River, 8, and Remington, 6, with Blackstock.