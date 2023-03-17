'The Voice' Drama Exposed: Why Kelly Clarkson & Former Mother-In-Law Reba McEntire's 'Tension' Is Exploding Behind The Scenes

Too close for comfort. While fans of The Voice were elated to hear Reba McEntire was joining this season as a "mega mentor," a source claimed her former daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson, a coach on the show, was less than thrilled.

While the American Idol alum has vocalized the difficulties of her rocky marriage and subsequent divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the insider spilled that the country superstar, 67, is still trying to change her new colleague's mind about the exes' romantic future.