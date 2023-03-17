'The Voice' Drama Exposed: Why Kelly Clarkson & Former Mother-In-Law Reba McEntire's 'Tension' Is Exploding Behind The Scenes
Too close for comfort. While fans of The Voice were elated to hear Reba McEntire was joining this season as a "mega mentor," a source claimed her former daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson, a coach on the show, was less than thrilled.
While the American Idol alum has vocalized the difficulties of her rocky marriage and subsequent divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the insider spilled that the country superstar, 67, is still trying to change her new colleague's mind about the exes' romantic future.
"They have to play nice for the cameras, but things are really tense between them," the insider explained to Radar. "Reba's got it in her head that Kelly should take Brandon back, which has really upset Kelly."
And rightfully so, as Clarkson, 40, and Blackstock, 46 — whose father, Narvel Blackstock, 66, was married to McEntire from 1989 to 2015 — endured a bitter end to their marriage, as the fought over custody of their two kids, child support payments and the divvying up of their assets.
The "Behind These Hazel Eyes" crooner became "so angry" over the never-ending court battle, reportedly telling her inner circle she has no desire to ever try and rekindle things with Blackstock.
Nonetheless, "Reba has this delusional hope Brandon and Kelly could work things out" since "it would be better for the kids," but "Kelly's not having any of it."
"She thinks Reba should leave The Voice," the insider added. "The tension's boiling over — and everyone's worried it's going to come out on camera."
Clarkson just opened up about her painful split during an appearance on Angie Martinez's "IRL" podcast.
"It rips you apart whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn't work," expressed the talk show host. "I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision."
"Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, 'cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work,'" the mom-of-two insisted. "I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen."