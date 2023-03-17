Kelly Clarkson Admits Divorce 'Rips You Apart,' Say Split From Brandon Blackstock Wasn't 'An Overnight Decision'

"What does divorce do to you? Because it has to shift you, right?" the 52-year-old host asked the singer, 40.

"It rips you apart whenever you fall in love with someone and it doesn't work," the "Because of You" songstress, who split from Blackstock in 2020. "I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision."

"Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, 'cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work,'" the talk show host, who shares Remington and River with Blackstock, added. "I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen."