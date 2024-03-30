Inside Kelly Clarkson’s Dramatic Weight Loss Journey: Singer Wants to 'Set a Good Example' for Her Kids
Kelly Clarkson has always been open and honest about her weight fluctuation — we just wish we knew her secret to looking so good no matter her physique!
The 41-year-old noticeably shed an impressive amount of pounds last year, with many fans frequently gushing over her slimmed-down figure while wondering what specifically aided her weight-loss journey.
"Kelly has had a terrible relationship with food and dieting in the past," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the "Stronger" singer, admitting Clarkson "struggled with bulimia as a teen, starved herself to lose weight when her career began, and overindulged while depressed after her 2020 split from Brandon [Blackstock]."
"She wants to end the roller coaster," the confidante confessed of Clarkson, who filed for divorce from her ex-husband in June 2020 — though the separation wasn't officially finalized until March 2022.
While it's important to Clarkson that she stays healthy for her own well-being, her main motivation is admittedly her and Blackstock's two children: River, 9, and Remington, 7.
"She wants to set a good example, to show them how to be healthy and take care of yourself," the insider explained. "Kelly has never prioritized looks or weight for herself and doesn’t want that to be what her children focus on either."
At first glance, online critics were quick to assume Clarkson's drastic change in appearance was due to the help of Ozempic — a celebrity-loved weight-loss drug — however, the "Since U Been Gone" singer has always insisted otherwise.
Earlier this year, Clarkson declared she "dropped weight" after finally "listening to [her] doctor," noting she hadn't been doing so for "a couple years," which had caused her to put on some pounds.
"I eat a healthy mix," the "Because of You" hitmaker shared of her diet during a cover story interview with People. "And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!"
Plus, moving to New York City last year with her daughter and son definitely helped her get back into shape, she pointed out.
“Walking in the city is quite the workout," Clarkson mentioned. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."
Living in the Big Apple has overall allowed the country star and her children to live a more active lifestyle.
