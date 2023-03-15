Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her 2 Kids Are 'Really Sad' After Contentious Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: 'It Kills Me'

Though Clarkson isn't closed off to finding someone new, she stated, "I won't be getting married."

"In my life, I've been through a couple of divorces in my own family as a kid. I would love to fall in love. I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing, but I have children and that's why I say [that]," she said. "I didn't have the most positive experience with step-situations and re-marrying and I didn't have the most positive situation growing up. I will not do that to my children. I would love to fall in love, but I don't want another dude in my house with my children."