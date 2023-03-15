OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kelly Clarkson
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her 2 Kids Are 'Really Sad' After Contentious Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: 'It Kills Me'

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 15 2023, Published 7:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kelly Clarkson revealed her kids' heartbreaking response to her bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" the singer, 40, explained during the March 13 episode of "The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast." "Sometimes they'll say, especially the past two years, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite discussing the hard topic, the "Stronger" songstress believes it's better for her tots — she shares River, 8, and Remington, 6, with Blackstock — to be in touch with their feelings.

"I'm raising that kind of individual. I want you to be honest with me," she declared.

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,'" she continued. "I think communicating with them and not treating them — not treating them like an adult, because they're not—but not treating them like a child. They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."

"My kids ask me all the time, 'So you don't love him anymore?'" the book author shared. "I'm like, 'No, I don't know if that goes away.'"

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson
Article continues below advertisement

Clarkson and Blackstock split in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. At the time, the American Idol alum cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Though Clarkson isn't closed off to finding someone new, she stated, "I won't be getting married."

"In my life, I've been through a couple of divorces in my own family as a kid. I would love to fall in love. I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing, but I have children and that's why I say [that]," she said. "I didn't have the most positive experience with step-situations and re-marrying and I didn't have the most positive situation growing up. I will not do that to my children. I would love to fall in love, but I don't want another dude in my house with my children."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.