Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her 2 Kids Are 'Really Sad' After Contentious Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: 'It Kills Me'
Kelly Clarkson revealed her kids' heartbreaking response to her bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" the singer, 40, explained during the March 13 episode of "The Angie Martinez IRL Podcast." "Sometimes they'll say, especially the past two years, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh god, don't tell me that,' but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house."
Despite discussing the hard topic, the "Stronger" songstress believes it's better for her tots — she shares River, 8, and Remington, 6, with Blackstock — to be in touch with their feelings.
"I'm raising that kind of individual. I want you to be honest with me," she declared.
"I just sit there and I'm like, 'I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,'" she continued. "I think communicating with them and not treating them — not treating them like an adult, because they're not—but not treating them like a child. They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions."
"My kids ask me all the time, 'So you don't love him anymore?'" the book author shared. "I'm like, 'No, I don't know if that goes away.'"
- Kelly Clarkson Defends Valerie Bertinelli After Troll Calls The Cook 'Chubby'
- Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun At Tom Brady's 'Thirst Traps' While Hosting NFL Honors In Unique Outfits
- Kelly Clarkson Is 'Happier Than She's Been In A Very Long Time' After Bitter Brandon Blackstock Divorce: 'Doesn't Need A Man To Complete Her'
Clarkson and Blackstock split in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. At the time, the American Idol alum cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though Clarkson isn't closed off to finding someone new, she stated, "I won't be getting married."
"In my life, I've been through a couple of divorces in my own family as a kid. I would love to fall in love. I would love to find someone and fall in love and do that thing, but I have children and that's why I say [that]," she said. "I didn't have the most positive experience with step-situations and re-marrying and I didn't have the most positive situation growing up. I will not do that to my children. I would love to fall in love, but I don't want another dude in my house with my children."