Maybe Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s relationship just wasn’t meant to last? Over the summer, the singer filed for divorce from the talent manager, leaving fans shocked and upset since it seemed like the 38-year-old had finally found her other half.

Earlier this week, Clarkson got candid about her “horrible” divorce.

In Clarkson’s words, OK! looks at how their relationship went downhill real fast.

The former flames first met at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006 when the blonde beauty was rehearsing a duet with Rascal Flatts, since Blackstock, 43, was the group’s manager.

Years later, the two crossed paths and love began to blossom. “Brandon is my manager’s son,” she told the Daily Mail in 2012. “I’ve known him for six years, but he was married for most of that time. Then, suddenly, there he was at the Super Bowl and he was single.”

Ten months later, the pair was engaged. “Brandon’s totally the one,” she told Cosmopolitan in June 2013. “I’ve never been so happy.” The Grammy winner and Blackstock got married in October 2013 in Tennessee.

Though Clarkson was very much in love, she always stressed that she could fly solo if need be. “He’s a whole and I’m a whole,” the “Miss Independent” songstress told Redbook in 2015. “I’ve never believed in someone taking care of me, and that’s probably because I grew up poor and without a lot of family stability.”

The Hollywood stars later welcomed two kids — daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4 — and the mom of two couldn’t help but gush over Blackstock’s parenting skills. “Watching my husband love on his daughter all the time, you know, go to her events and just be there and, like, be present is, like, hard to watch but beautiful to watch,” she told Ryan Seacrest in 2016. “I know that my kids are going to have that.”

Despite being on the road and busy, the couple managed to get frisky in the bedroom — a lot. “To keep it family appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples. I’m a person who loves change,” she told Redbook magazine in 2017. “He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us. I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day. The fact that I did, well … I was going to latch on and take advantage of that.”

Clearly, Clarkson was smitten with Blackstock since she previously admitted that she never “felt sexually attracted to anybody before him.”

Although Clarkson and Blackstock were getting busy behind closed doors, the book author divulged that a third baby was not in their future. “Oh God, those tubes are gone!” she said in an interview. “That’s blasphemy. We don’t even speak of it. We’re both fixed in our own ways, yet still we’ll probably get pregnant again somehow.”

Blackstock seemed to be a freak in the sheets, and soon after, rumors swirled that he was cheating on Clarkson. However, Clarkson set the record straight about her hubby on Twitter at the time. “Keep hearing random rumors of me & Brandon splitting or that’s [sic] he’s cheating on me. Stop with all the lying please,” she stated.

In 2019, Clarkson alluded that there was trouble in paradise when she said they were very “different” people. Adding fuel to the fire, Clarkson said quarantining with Blackstock was “an emotional roller coaster.”

“It’s been exhausting honestly, cooking every meal and cleaning nonstop after toddlers and teenagers!” she told Glamour UK. “Everybody’s learning from home now and the teaching! So, everything has been crazy.”

Clarkson made headlines when she filed for divorce in June. In September, Clarkson admitted her “life has been a little bit of a dumpster” while speaking with Willie Geist. “Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months. What I am dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart,” she shared. “We have four kids and divorce is never easy. We’re both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

“You can ask anyone who’s gone through a divorce, I don’t think anyone expects it,” the musical artist told Hoda Kotb during an interview on the Today show. “You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path. It’s so hard on everyone, and you know me, I’m really open. I try to be open and share … It’s just a tricky thing to navigate.”

As more and more time goes on, Clarkson has hinted as to what went wrong in her relationship. “People, like, could be bad for you in a certain time. And I think that everybody just goes, ‘Oh, well that means they’re bad,’” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November. “Well, it doesn’t necessarily mean that. It just means that you’re on different paths. And I think that that’s OK. Everybody’s on a different learning curve.”

“This isn’t happiness, and we both deserve better,” Clarkson added. “That line so hit home for me: I don’t want this for everyone in this scenario right now.”

The silver lining? The American Idol alum’s next album will “be the most personal one I’ve ever released” following her split. “The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now. It’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest.”