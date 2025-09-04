ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Clarkson Reveals When She'll Be Returning to 'The Voice' and Her Talk Show After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson revealed when she'll be returning to 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and 'The Voice' following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson will be returning to work one month after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The American Idol alum’s eponymous talk show will return to production on September 8, after being on hiatus for the summer, NBC announced in a press release. Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to premiere on Monday, September 29, and honor the Texas heroes who rescued campers from the devastating floods in July.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Returns on September 28

Source: MEGA 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' returns on September 28.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Blackstock Died in August After Cancer Battle

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock died on August 6.

The “Stronger” singer last appeared as a coach during the show's 23rd season, and Jennifer Hudson stepped in to serve in her place. Clarkson’s return to work comes one month after her ex-husband’s death at 48, following a three-year battle with cancer.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson's Canceled Las Vegas Shows

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock battled cancer for three years.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family told a news outlet on August 7. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time." One day prior, Clarkson announced that Blackstock was battling a “serious illness” and canceled the remaining shows left in her Las Vegas residency to support her family.

Kelly Clarkson Was Married to Brandon Blackstock From 2013 to 2020

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock shared two children together.