Kelly Clarkson Reveals When She'll Be Returning to 'The Voice' and Her Talk Show After Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death

Photo of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson revealed when she'll be returning to 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and 'The Voice' following the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Sept. 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson will be returning to work one month after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The American Idol alum’s eponymous talk show will return to production on September 8, after being on hiatus for the summer, NBC announced in a press release. Season 7 of The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to premiere on Monday, September 29, and honor the Texas heroes who rescued campers from the devastating floods in July.

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Returns on September 28

Photo of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' returns on September 28.
Source: MEGA

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' returns on September 28.

The show promises special guests including Emily Blunt, Marion Cotillard, Colin Farrell, Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne Johnson, Matthew McConaughey, Lionel Richie, Julia Roberts, Shonda Rhimes, Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon.

Clarkson, 43, will also be returning to The Voice for Season 29 of the singing competition this fall, per Deadline. The singer joins John Legend and Adam Levine in the red coaching chairs, where they form “the only panel in the show's history comprised entirely of Voice winners," per a press release.

Brandon Blackstock Died in August After Cancer Battle

Photo of Brandon Blackstock died on August 6.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock died on August 6.

The “Stronger” singer last appeared as a coach during the show's 23rd season, and Jennifer Hudson stepped in to serve in her place.

Clarkson’s return to work comes one month after her ex-husband’s death at 48, following a three-year battle with cancer.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's Canceled Las Vegas Shows

Photo of Brandon Blackstock battled cancer for three years.
Source: MEGA

Brandon Blackstock battled cancer for three years.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep for the family told a news outlet on August 7. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

One day prior, Clarkson announced that Blackstock was battling a “serious illness” and canceled the remaining shows left in her Las Vegas residency to support her family.

Kelly Clarkson Was Married to Brandon Blackstock From 2013 to 2020

Photo of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock shared two children together.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock shared two children together.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote via Instagram. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

The singer was married to Blackstock from 2013 to 2020. During their nearly seven-year marriage, the pair welcomed two children: daughter River Rose, who was born in 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born in 2016. The talent agent is also the father of two adult children, Savannah and Seth, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

