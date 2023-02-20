Kelly Osbourne Admits It's 'Hard' To Go Back To Work After Welcoming Newborn Son Sidney

"I have a new found respect for working mothers," Kelly captioned the Monday, February 20, photo shared to Instagram of herself and her makeup artist Kip Zachary sticking their tongues out in the backseat of a car. "I took my first job since having a baby. Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done. This day can’t go by quick enough for me. I can’t want to have him back in my arms. 😢."

On January 3, the former co-host of The View's mother, Sharon Osbourne, announced her grandson arrived during an episode of her show The Talk UK. “I’m so proud of her,” the matriarch gushed over Kelly.