Kelly Osbourne Breaks Out in Tears While Accepting Award for Late Dad Ozzy, Calls His Final Concert 'the Most Important Gig He Ever Played'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne got emotional while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award at the The Birmingham Awards on behalf of her late father, Ozzy Osbourne. The Fashion Police alum kept her composure at the beginning of her speech but eventually shed a few tears as she honored the musician, who died in July at age 76.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne Accepts Award for Late Dad Ozzy Osbourne

Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram Kelly Osbourne (seen here with fiancé Sid Wilson) teared up while accepting The Birmingham Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of late dad Ozzy Osbourne.

"This recognition tonight tops them all," Kelly, 40, insisted, according to a report. "He was proud to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame but what he was most proud of was his star on the Walk of Stars on Broad Street. He was forced to spend much of his life in America because of his work but Birmingham was always his heart and soul." The mom-of-one started tearing up when she mentioned her father's last concert. "He loved this city, he loved the people as they loved him back. That's why it was so important to come home one last time in July to say goodbye," she noted of his reunion show with Black Sabbath. "The tens of people who lined the streets and brought the city to a standstill, the affection you all had for him, my family and I were so so moved by the outpouring of love."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram The mom-of-one called her dad's final show 'the most important gig' he's played over five decades.

"He performed thousands of shows for more than five decades but the most important gig he ever played was in Aston," she noted. "Despite his health challenges in later years, he was determined his final concert had to be right here." "He was a proud Brummy in the beginning of his career and he was a proud Brummy at the end. Again, on behalf of my dad and my family, thank you for this wonderful Lifetime Achievement Award," the Project Runway Junior judge concluded. "I know he's looking down on us tonight smiling with pride."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Ozzy Osbourne Die From?

Source: mega The legendary musician struggled with Parkinson's disease for years before he passed away at age 76 in July.

As OK! reported, Ozzy's loved ones confirmed his passing on July 22. The musician's official cause of death was listed as "cardiac arrest" and "acute myocardial infarction," with coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction listed as "joint causes."

Kelly Osbourne Thanks the Public for Their Support

Source: mega Kelly Osbourne admitted she 'will not be OK for a while' after losing her dad.