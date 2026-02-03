Kelly Osbourne's Hands Spark Concern in Jarring Pictures: 'What Happened?'

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne had fans doing a double-take after posting new photos. In the snapshots, the TV personality and fashion figure posed in a sleek, long-sleeve black turtleneck dress. She styled the look with layered gold necklaces, stacked rings and several bracelets. Her platinum blonde hair was worn with a blunt fringe and swept back into a polished updo, giving her an overall chic and put-together appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Kelly Osbourne posted new photos that sparked concern.

Article continues below advertisement

“About last night! Firstly I want to thank @clivejdavis for organizing such a beautiful tribute to my father! @jellyroll615 had me baling my eyes out with his rendition on ‘Mumma I’m coming home!’ @machinegunkelly killed it with ‘I don’t wanna stop.’ Secondly I want to thank my friends @yungblud @jessejostark @xomgitsbunnie and @charlotteslawrence for holding me close when I felt most vulnerable! It was my first big event since my father’s passing and I did not know if I could do it but they got me through! I love them all so much! It was a beautiful night filled with my beautiful family and friends! ❣️ps I though my mum looked gorgeous!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users quickly zeroed in on Kelly’s hands, which appeared red, swollen and marked by visible veins and discoloration in the close-up images. “What happened to your hands?” one person asked. Another wrote, “You have your dad's hands! 😍.” “What the h--- is going on with her hands?” a third questioned. “Jack's the only one looking normal these days,” another user commented, referencing her brother Jack Osbourne. “Is this a real pic? 😮😮,” one fan added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Fans focused on the appearance of the star's hands in the images.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life but I’m getting through," she continued. "We’re doing everything we can to just try and live in his legacy and be happy."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS/Paramount;MEGA Kelly Osbourne has been grieving the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne and the three children she shares with Ozzy — Jack, Kelly, and Aimee — stood in the audience, visibly emotional as they watched the tribute live. Kelly has previously been open about how deeply her father’s death impacted the entire family, revealing she spent the first two months sleeping in her mom’s bed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Osbourne family got emotional during the Grammys tribute.