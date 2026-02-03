Kelly Osbourne's Hands Spark Concern in Jarring Pictures: 'What Happened?'
Feb. 3 2026, Published 9:23 a.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne had fans doing a double-take after posting new photos.
In the snapshots, the TV personality and fashion figure posed in a sleek, long-sleeve black turtleneck dress. She styled the look with layered gold necklaces, stacked rings and several bracelets. Her platinum blonde hair was worn with a blunt fringe and swept back into a polished updo, giving her an overall chic and put-together appearance.
“About last night! Firstly I want to thank @clivejdavis for organizing such a beautiful tribute to my father! @jellyroll615 had me baling my eyes out with his rendition on ‘Mumma I’m coming home!’ @machinegunkelly killed it with ‘I don’t wanna stop.’ Secondly I want to thank my friends @yungblud @jessejostark @xomgitsbunnie and @charlotteslawrence for holding me close when I felt most vulnerable! It was my first big event since my father’s passing and I did not know if I could do it but they got me through! I love them all so much! It was a beautiful night filled with my beautiful family and friends! ❣️ps I though my mum looked gorgeous!” she wrote in the caption of the post.
Social media users quickly zeroed in on Kelly’s hands, which appeared red, swollen and marked by visible veins and discoloration in the close-up images.
“What happened to your hands?” one person asked.
Another wrote, “You have your dad's hands! 😍.”
“What the h--- is going on with her hands?” a third questioned.
“Jack's the only one looking normal these days,” another user commented, referencing her brother Jack Osbourne.
“Is this a real pic? 😮😮,” one fan added.
As Ozempic speculation continues to swirl, Kelly recently opened up about a far more personal struggle — grieving the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, nearly seven months after his death. She previously said that the ordeal also affected her appetite.
"To be honest with you, I won’t lie. People usually say, ‘I’m great.’ I’m not doing so great," Kelly admitted when asked how she's been coping while attending the 2026 Grammys on Sunday, February 1.
"It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life but I’m getting through," she continued. "We’re doing everything we can to just try and live in his legacy and be happy."
The emotions were on full display during the 2026 Grammys tribute honoring the late rock legend, who died in July 2025. Not a dry eye was left in the Osbourne family as the moment unfolded.
Post Malone, Slash, Duff McKagan and Chad Smith performed Ozzy’s iconic song “War Pigs,” while images of the musician played on screens behind them.
Sharon Osbourne and the three children she shares with Ozzy — Jack, Kelly, and Aimee — stood in the audience, visibly emotional as they watched the tribute live.
Kelly has previously been open about how deeply her father’s death impacted the entire family, revealing she spent the first two months sleeping in her mom’s bed.
“I never realized just how horrible grief is. I never knew I was capable of loving somebody so much and missing somebody so much,” Kelly shared during a November 2025 episode of “The Osbournes Podcast.” “I just, I never thought there’d be a day where he wouldn’t be here.”
Sharon also spoke about her own grief, admitting she "hated going to bed at night."
“I mean, I slept with you for the first two months so that you weren’t on your own,” Kelly told her mother. “But then I felt like you needed some space.”