Why Sharon Osbourne Is Slapping Scarily Skinny Daughter Kelly With Warning Not to Repeat One of Her Life's Biggest Mistakes
Feb. 7 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne is confronting grief, frailty and a stark fear her daughter Kelly may be repeating a path she now regrets, friends tell OK!, as the reality TV matriarch issues a private warning shaped by loss and hard experience.
Sharon, 73, recently stepped back onto the red carpet in London for the first time since the death of her husband, Ozzy, appearing alongside Kelly, 41, at a showbusiness event.
The appearance followed Ozzy's death at age 76 last July from cardiac arrest after years living with Parkinson's disease, and came as those close to Sharon say she is struggling physically and emotionally while trying to steady her family.
One source said her grief is visible, describing a woman diminished by bereavement rather than age.
They added: "Those close to Sharon are saying it has been deeply upsetting to watch Sharon retreat into herself. The loss has visibly worn her down, and the sharp, commanding presence she once carried so effortlessly has softened, replaced by a bone-deep tiredness that shows grief has taken a real physical toll."
Another insider said: "What she is carrying now has nothing to do with her body. It is the emotional burden of losing her partner of more than four decades – a grief that sits heavily with her every day and has reshaped how she moves through the world."
In a public tribute marking what would have been Ozzy's 77th birthday in December, Sharon wrote: "My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born. I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side."
Friends say the words reflected a private reality of deep mourning. Attention has also returned to Sharon's long-discussed weight loss.
She has previously acknowledged using diabetes drug Ozempic from December 2022, but later admitted she had gone "too far" with the dramatic weight loss it sparked.
She said: "I lost 42lbs (3st), but it was too much."
Sharon added: "Now, I weigh just over 7st. I need to put on 10lbs, but however much I eat, I stay the same weight."
She also said: "I've had enough. I've given up on all interventions… I don't think I'll ever be happy with the way I look. But I'm now satisfied. It's taken years for me to say this, but I've learned my lesson. This is me. It's finally time to leave well alone."
According to those close to the family, those lessons are now being shared with Kelly, who has been branded "skeletal" by worried fans, and has sparked rumors she is secretly using Ozempic.
Sharon, who is also mother to Jack Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne, is now said to be urging caution about rapid weight loss and cosmetic shortcuts.
One insider told us: "Sharon knows how easily things can slide out of control. She never intended her weight loss to become so extreme, but once the weight went, it would not come back. That frightens her, and she does not want Kelly learning the same way."
Concerns about Kelly's appearance have circulated among fans, though she has been open about her own journey.
In 2020 she said: "I did the gastric sleeve… I will never, ever, ever lie about it – ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."
But she has denied using Ozempic. Kelly, who has 3-year-old son, Sidney, with her fiancé, Sid Wilson, has stayed close to Sharon since Ozzy's death, a closeness sources say reflects shared grief as much as support.
The strain has extended to worries about Jack, particularly during his recent appearance on the I'm A Celebrity!.. Get Me Out of Here! reality TV show. Friends said Sharon and Kelly were proud but anxious.
One added: "The past year has taken an enormous emotional toll on the whole family. There is a constant sense of vigilance now in the Osbourne family, with each of them quietly keeping an eye on the others, worried that someone might be stretching themselves too thin before they have had time to properly process their grief."