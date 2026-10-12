Kelly Osbourne Says She's Gained 30 Pounds as She Recalls Begging Late Dad Ozzy for Help at His Gravesite
Oct. 12 2026, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne is sharing more about the personal struggles behind her dramatic weight loss
In a recent interview, the 41-year-old daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, looked back on how much her weight had changed and the difficult period that followed her father's death. She revealed that she's gained nearly 30 pounds since her February appearance at the 2026 BRIT Awards.
“I didn’t know that I looked like that until I saw the pictures,” she told The Sun of her sudden weight loss. “When I saw them, I couldn’t f------- believe it. I was as shocked as everyone else.”
Kelly emphasized, “It wasn’t an eating disorder. I just couldn’t do anything for myself. Eating made me feel like I wanted to throw up.”
Kelly Osbourne Opened Up About a Difficult Year
Kelly said the past year has been especially painful following the death of her father in July 2025 and her split from former fiancé Sid Wilson soon after.
“In so many ways, I can’t even explain to you,” she told the publication, calling it “the worst year” of her life.
She added, “But it’s also been really beautiful because I’ve learned that my grief is an honor, as I truly love someone that much.”
As she struggled with her weight and grief, Kelly also worried about how her condition was affecting her life as a mother. She shares her 3-year-old son, Sidney, with the Slipknot member.
During that difficult period, she turned to her late father for help, visiting the Ozzy’s grave to ask for a sign.
“I know this sounds woo-woo, but I do candle magic a lot,” she said. “My dad told me he would send me messages. It felt like everything inside me was dead, and I didn’t want my son to see me like this.”
Kelly Says Her Mom Helped Her Find Support
- Kelly Osbourne Remains 'Haunted' by Dad Ozzy's Loving Last Words, Claims Insider: 'She Can Still Replay the Conversation'
- Sharon Osbourne Hoped Ozzy's Death Would Pave a 'Path to Peace' for Daughters Aimee and Kelly to Reconcile, Insider Claims: 'Incredibly Heartbreaking'
- Kelly Osbourne Honors Late Friend Amy Winehouse on Her Birthday 15 Years After Singer's Tragic Death: 'You Are Still Loved'
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Kelly recalled making a special request at her father's tomb, hoping for something to change.
“I went to my dad’s grave with a white candle, and I wrote a wish on it saying, ‘Please help me,’” she recalled. “The next day, my mom showed up in a black Mercedes with a man in a mustard-colored jacket.”
At first, Kelly thought her mother, Sharon Osbourne, was planning to send her to rehab. Instead, she introduced Kelly to Chris Miller, a therapist and life coach whom Kelly credits with helping her turn things around.
Kelly said the experience changed her life in ways she hadn't expected and gave her much-needed support during an incredibly painful time.
Kelly Addressed the Backlash Over Her Appearance
Kelly also wishes people would show more compassion when discussing her appearance and personal struggles.
“Most people aren’t kind,” she quipped. “I was just asking for a little bit of understanding, because there’s a lot more to the story than meets the eye.”
“I’m not a kid anymore. I’m 42 this month, and I keep getting treated like a 16-year-old, which I find baﬄing,” she continued, referring to her upcoming October 27 birthday. “No one knows what people are dealing with in private. I was just sad. I don’t wish that pain on anyone ever. And to do that in front of everyone just sucked.”
Kelly Set the Record Straight on Plastic Surgery
Kelly also firmly denied undergoing cosmetic procedures.
“I’ve not f------ had plastic surgery,” she emphasized. “The only thing I’ve had is Botox between my eyebrows so that I don’t have 11 lines, and in my jaw because I grind my teeth and it gives me crazy migraines.”
“I know a lot of people, including some close to me, who have done it, and you look f----- nuts,” she went on to joke. “Like, nobody’s eyes are that wide. You can’t even f----- blink! This is the face that God and my family gave me, and whether you like it or not, that’s up to you, but I’m alright with it.”
However, she joked that she wouldn't hesitate to address loose skin around her neck if it became an issue.
“And if my t--- get a little bit lower, I need to get them lifted,” she added. “I wouldn’t get implants, though.”