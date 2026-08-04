Kelly Osbourne Sends Pointed Message Days After Ex Sid Wilson's Slipknot Firing: 'Take Some Responsibility'

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Kelly Osbourne is speaking out with a series of emotional social media posts just days after her ex-fiancé Sid Wilson was reportedly fired from Slipknot. Although the 41-year-old television personality never mentioned Wilson by name, she referenced their 3-year-old son, Sidney, and child support while sharing several pointed messages on Instagram.

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Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Kelly Osbourne shared a series of emotional Instagram posts that appeared to reference her breakup with ex-fiancé Sid Wilson.

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“Wake the f--- up and take some responsibility,” she said. “I’m done. I want to be happy, and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself any more.” In another Instagram Story, Osbourne added: “Also while I’m at it, can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh yeah, and maybe some child support?” She also reposted messages about putting her son first and choosing to protect him above everything else.

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Osbourne Hints at Betrayal

Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Kelly Osbourne mentioned their son, Sidney, while asking for child support, her dogs and her belongings in one of the posts.

Osbourne continued sharing cryptic posts that appeared to hint at deeper frustrations. She paired the messages with Lewis Capaldi’s "Love the H--- Out of You" and the revenge-themed track "I See Red" by Everybody Loves an Outlaw. In one particularly pointed post, Osbourne wrote, “Strange how the loudest defence of the guilty is rarely innocence … it’s distraction.” “When the mask slips, they don’t face the mirror, they throw it at someone else,” she continued. “I also heard that when you break a mirror you get seven years bad luck! Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability! As they say, some are sicker than others.”

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Kelly Osbourne entrou na vibe do Slipknot e também resolveu chutar o balde contra seu ex Sid Wilson. Rolou até pedido de pensão. pic.twitter.com/Yt6kuNIUT5 — Van do Halen - #Bolsonaronacadeia (@VanDoHalen) August 4, 2026 Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

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Wilson Reportedly Exits Slipknot

Source: MEGA Sid Wilson was reportedly dismissed from Slipknot after nearly 28 years, though no official reason has been confirmed.

Osbourne's posts comes shortly after reports surfaced claiming Wilson had been let go from Slipknot after nearly three decades with the band. According to TMZ, Wilson was informed on Friday, July 31, that his services were no longer needed. No official reason for the reported decision has been announced. Slipknot guitarist Jim Root later shared a cryptic message online that appeared to address the growing speculation. "Don't believe everything you read," he wrote. "Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for a while. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there's more information." Wilson joined the heavy metal band in 1998, shortly before the release of Slipknot's self-titled debut album, and has been one of the group's longest-serving members.

Osbourne and Wilson Recently Ended Their Engagement

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson reportedly ended their engagement after deciding to prioritize co-parenting their son.