Kelly Osbourne Sends Pointed Message Days After Ex Sid Wilson's Slipknot Firing: 'Take Some Responsibility'
Aug. 4 2026, Published 8:59 a.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne is speaking out with a series of emotional social media posts just days after her ex-fiancé Sid Wilson was reportedly fired from Slipknot.
Although the 41-year-old television personality never mentioned Wilson by name, she referenced their 3-year-old son, Sidney, and child support while sharing several pointed messages on Instagram.
“Wake the f--- up and take some responsibility,” she said. “I’m done. I want to be happy, and I have a beautiful son to raise. Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself any more.”
In another Instagram Story, Osbourne added: “Also while I’m at it, can I have my dogs back and all my possessions. Oh yeah, and maybe some child support?”
She also reposted messages about putting her son first and choosing to protect him above everything else.
Osbourne Hints at Betrayal
Osbourne continued sharing cryptic posts that appeared to hint at deeper frustrations.
She paired the messages with Lewis Capaldi’s "Love the H--- Out of You" and the revenge-themed track "I See Red" by Everybody Loves an Outlaw.
In one particularly pointed post, Osbourne wrote, “Strange how the loudest defence of the guilty is rarely innocence … it’s distraction.”
“When the mask slips, they don’t face the mirror, they throw it at someone else,” she continued. “I also heard that when you break a mirror you get seven years bad luck! Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability! As they say, some are sicker than others.”
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Wilson Reportedly Exits Slipknot
Osbourne's posts comes shortly after reports surfaced claiming Wilson had been let go from Slipknot after nearly three decades with the band.
According to TMZ, Wilson was informed on Friday, July 31, that his services were no longer needed. No official reason for the reported decision has been announced.
Slipknot guitarist Jim Root later shared a cryptic message online that appeared to address the growing speculation.
"Don't believe everything you read," he wrote. "Stop. Think. Take a breath. Sit with it for a while. Maybe. Just maybe even wait until there's more information."
Wilson joined the heavy metal band in 1998, shortly before the release of Slipknot's self-titled debut album, and has been one of the group's longest-serving members.
Osbourne and Wilson Recently Ended Their Engagement
As OK! previously reported, Osbourne and Wilson reportedly ended their engagement just seven months after he proposed during Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath in July 2025 — the same month the rock legend died.
The former couple, who first met 27 years ago, decided to go their separate ways while Kelly was mourning the death of her dad, according to a Daily Mail source.
"Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement," the insider spilled. "Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope."
The source added, "In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared."
While the pair "tried to make it work," they "ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward" for "the sake of their child."
"Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead," the confidant concluded.
Kelly and Sid were last photographed together at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February. Since then, the "One Word" singer has only been seen publicly with friends or her mother, Sharon Osbourne.