Kelly Osbourne's 'Dangerously Thin' Appearance Prompts 'Prayers' From Fans as Star Admits She Lost Her Appetite After Dad Ozzy's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne's gaunt appearance in her recent social media posts has sparked concerns from fans. The star previously addressed people worrying about her health, admitting she lost her appetite after dad Ozzy Osbourne passed away at age 76 in July 2025, but social media users feel she still looks unwell six months later.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Pray for Kelly Osbourne

Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram Kelly Osbourne's gaunt face sparked concerns from fans.

"As someone who suffered with an eating disorder for many years, this is so heartbreaking to see," one person wrote alongside a video the fashionista, 41, shared with her son. "Pray for Kelly Osbourne." "I didn't even recognize her. She is a walking skeleton, dangerously thin," another individual replied, while a third said, "I think she's also had a facelift, which exaggerates her gauntness. Prayers."

Article continues below advertisement

As someone who suffered with an eating disorder for many years, this is so heartbreaking to see.



Pray for Kelly Osbourne.pic.twitter.com/7v1uBFGtKt — Samantha Smith (@SamanthaTaghoy) January 15, 2026 Source: @SamanthaTaghoy/x;@kellyosbourne/instagram Some social media users accused her of having an eating disorder while others thought she was taking a weight-loss drug.

Others accused her of using weight-loss drug Ozempic, while some defended her and referred to her quotes about the grief she's dealing with. "She just lost her father, it may not be an eating disorder," one fan penned, while a second wrote in agreement, "She just lost her Daddy, let's leave this alone. I just lost my mama too....grief is horrible."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Osbourne Hit Back at Critics Who Highlighted Her Weight-Loss

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

As OK! reported, the reality star addressed the claims about her well-being in a social media video. "To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family," she explained. "And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, 'f--- off.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon Osbourne Defended Her Daughter

Source: mega Sharon Osbourne said grief was to blame for her daughter's weight loss.

Piers Morgan played the video on an episode of his show while he was chatting with Kelly's mom, Sharon Osbourne. "She's right," Ozzy's widow, 73, expressed. "She's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kelly Osbourne's Weight Woes

Source: mega The TV star lost 85 pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.