Kelly Osbourne's 'Dangerously Thin' Appearance Prompts 'Prayers' From Fans as Star Admits She Lost Her Appetite After Dad Ozzy's Death

Source: mega;@kellyosbourne/instagram

Kelly Osbourne's grief over losing her father has taken a toll on her well-being.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Kelly Osbourne's gaunt appearance in her recent social media posts has sparked concerns from fans.

The star previously addressed people worrying about her health, admitting she lost her appetite after dad Ozzy Osbourne passed away at age 76 in July 2025, but social media users feel she still looks unwell six months later.

Fans Pray for Kelly Osbourne

Photo of Kelly Osbourne's gaunt face sparked concerns from fans.
Source: @kellyosbourne/instagram

Kelly Osbourne's gaunt face sparked concerns from fans.

"As someone who suffered with an eating disorder for many years, this is so heartbreaking to see," one person wrote alongside a video the fashionista, 41, shared with her son. "Pray for Kelly Osbourne."

"I didn't even recognize her. She is a walking skeleton, dangerously thin," another individual replied, while a third said, "I think she's also had a facelift, which exaggerates her gauntness. Prayers."

Source: @SamanthaTaghoy/x;@kellyosbourne/instagram

Some social media users accused her of having an eating disorder while others thought she was taking a weight-loss drug.

Others accused her of using weight-loss drug Ozempic, while some defended her and referred to her quotes about the grief she's dealing with.

"She just lost her father, it may not be an eating disorder," one fan penned, while a second wrote in agreement, "She just lost her Daddy, let's leave this alone. I just lost my mama too....grief is horrible."

Kelly Osbourne Hit Back at Critics Who Highlighted Her Weight-Loss

Source: @okmagazine/instagram

The mom-of-one previously revealed she lost her appetite after dad Ozzy Osbourne's July 2025 death.

As OK! reported, the reality star addressed the claims about her well-being in a social media video.

"To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family," she explained. "And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, 'f--- off.'"

Sharon Osbourne Defended Her Daughter

Photo of Sharon Osbourne said grief was to blame for her daughter's weight loss.
Source: mega

Sharon Osbourne said grief was to blame for her daughter's weight loss.

Piers Morgan played the video on an episode of his show while he was chatting with Kelly's mom, Sharon Osbourne.

"She's right," Ozzy's widow, 73, expressed. "She's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now."

Inside Kelly Osbourne's Weight Woes

Photo of The TV star lost 85 pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.
Source: mega

The TV star lost 85 pounds after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.

Kelly struggled with her weight before the rockstar's passing, having undergone gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.

At the time, the Fashion Police alum declared she didn't "give a f--- what anyone has to say" about her decision, which led to her shedding 85 pounds.

"I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s---," she said in an interview. "I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

