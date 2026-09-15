Kelly Osbourne Relapsed Into Drinking After Father Ozzy Osbourne's Death: 'I Lost My Mind'
Sept. 15 2026, Updated 11:16 a.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne revealed she relapsed into drinking after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, died last year.
The 41-year-old TV star said grief left her unable to function and sent her spiraling back into addiction.
Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Lost Her Mind' After Ozzy's Death
Kelly detailed her relapse during an appearance on Paul C. Brunson's "We Need To Talk" podcast on September 15.
"I was a shell of myself. I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't do anything. I was just empty," Kelly said.
"Broken in every way a human being could possibly be broken and completely unable to even take care of myself. I was at ground zero. I started drinking again. I lost my mind. I couldn't handle it," she revealed.
Ozzy died in July 2025 at the age of 76.
Kelly Osbourne Is Now Eight Months Sober
Despite her relapse, Kelly revealed that she has since managed to return to sobriety.
"I can honestly say today I'm eight months sober," she shared. "I have the most incredible people around me. I closed my circle because I lost a lot of friends because people don't like sadness, and they expected me to be over it."
"I will never be over it. I will never ever be over it," Kelly added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'I Just Didn't Want To Feel The Pain'
The TV personality also reflected on what she believes has been at the heart of her struggles with drugs and alcohol throughout her life.
"I never did drugs because I wanted a party," she revealed. "I never drank because I wanted a party. I just didn't want to feel the pain."
Kelly first became famous as a teenager on her family's reality TV series, The Osbournes.
Growing up in the public eye brought its own pressures, with Kelly previously sharing her insecurities and complicated relationship with fame.
'The Girl That I Was Before My Father Passed Is Dead'
Kelly said the loss of Ozzy fundamentally changed her, particularly because she viewed him as much more than her father.
"The girl that I was before my father passed is dead," she expressed. "That girl will never come back."
"I had to figure out everything from ground zero to now. I will never be the same again. I lost not just my father but my best friend, my main protector, my biggest cheerleader, my hero," Kelly declared.
After years of prioritizing her family, Kelly detailed that she is finally ready to put more energy into discovering who she is outside of those expectations.
"Since having my baby, losing my father, and my mind, I'm finally back in a place where I'm like, okay, I'm ready to be the me that I truly am," she explained.
"I do not think I am ugly. I do not think I am fat. I do not think I am worthless. I know my value. I think it's now my time to shine," Kelly added.
And after years of following what she described as a family "pecking order," Kelly made it clear that she is ready to make her own choices.
"I don't want that anymore. I just want to do what I want to do," she said.