Kelly Osbourne Relapsed Into Drinking After Father Ozzy Osbourne's Death: 'I Lost My Mind'

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Kelly Osbourne revealed she relapsed into drinking after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, died last year. The 41-year-old TV star said grief left her unable to function and sent her spiraling back into addiction.

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Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Lost Her Mind' After Ozzy's Death

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne revealed she returned to drinking after losing her father, Ozzy Osbourne, last year.

Kelly detailed her relapse during an appearance on Paul C. Brunson's "We Need To Talk" podcast on September 15. "I was a shell of myself. I couldn't speak. I couldn't eat. I couldn't do anything. I was just empty," Kelly said. "Broken in every way a human being could possibly be broken and completely unable to even take care of myself. I was at ground zero. I started drinking again. I lost my mind. I couldn't handle it," she revealed. Ozzy died in July 2025 at the age of 76.

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Source: @WENEEDTOTALK/YOUTUBE Kelly Osbourne said she was left 'at ground zero' after her father's death and struggled to cope with the loss.

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Kelly Osbourne Is Now Eight Months Sober

Source: MEGA The TV star revealed she is now eight months sober.

Despite her relapse, Kelly revealed that she has since managed to return to sobriety. "I can honestly say today I'm eight months sober," she shared. "I have the most incredible people around me. I closed my circle because I lost a lot of friends because people don't like sadness, and they expected me to be over it." "I will never be over it. I will never ever be over it," Kelly added.

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'I Just Didn't Want To Feel The Pain'

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne expressed that she did drugs because she 'didn't want to feel the pain.'

The TV personality also reflected on what she believes has been at the heart of her struggles with drugs and alcohol throughout her life. "I never did drugs because I wanted a party," she revealed. "I never drank because I wanted a party. I just didn't want to feel the pain." Kelly first became famous as a teenager on her family's reality TV series, The Osbournes. Growing up in the public eye brought its own pressures, with Kelly previously sharing her insecurities and complicated relationship with fame.

'The Girl That I Was Before My Father Passed Is Dead'

Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne said who she was before Ozzy Osbourne's death is 'dead.'