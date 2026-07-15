Lewis Capaldi Jokes He Is 'Grossly Overweight' While Making Triumphant Return to the Stage: 'I Won't Be Around for Long'

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Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi was the life of the party in London after firing off jokes about being "grossly overweight" on stage. Capaldi, 29, returned to performing on July 11 at the sold-out BST Hyde Park festival after stepping away from the spotlight in 2023 due to his Tourette's diagnosis. While closing out the festival to a crowd of 60,000 people, Capaldi introduced one of his songs, which he said was "about death." "I won’t be around forever," he quipped. "I’m grossly overweight."

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'In the Mood to Party'

Source: MEGA Lewis Capaldi returned to the stage almost three years after being diagnosed with Tourette's Syndrome.

Capaldi did give fans something good to look forward to by teasing his first album in three years. "I’m going to go away after the summer and make an album for everybody, and when I come back, I hope you’re all still here," he said. Witnesses alleged that Capaldi was "in the mood to party" following his triumphant return. He reportedly went out on July 11 and July 12 with his musician friends Jacob Alan and Sam Fender. "He was really in the mood to party, and so was his family," a witness told The Sun. "Lewis’s dad, Mark, became the most popular bloke backstage after buying a round of beers for the people working at the Yeti Coffee van. It was a massive party atmosphere."

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Source: MEGA Lewis Capaldi hit the town over the weekend to celebrate his triumphant return.

"Lewis and Jacob hit the bar hard on Sunday night, and that was after he sank a few with Sam Fender after their performance on Saturday," the source added. Capaldi allegedly took the time to speak to every artist featured at the Hyde Park festival and thanked them for being a part of it. "He is the sweetest bloke in music and everyone backstage was grabbing selfies or drinking beers with him," another insider said.

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When Did Lewis Capaldi Last Perform?

Source: MEGA Lewis Capaldi was unsure whether he would ever be able to return to the stage.

Fans last saw Capaldi take the stage when he struggled to make it through his set at Glastonbury Festival in 2023. Capaldi told the crowd over the weekend that he was unsure whether he'd ever be able to return to performing. "I just want to say there was a point where I never thought this would be possible again," he said. "But we are here and we are playing it and we are having a great time."

Source: MEGA Lewis Capaldi was emotional as he addressed the crowd.