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Kelly Osbourne Opens Up About the 'Endless Ache' of Grief One Year After Dad Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne & Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne paid a heartfelt tribute to late father Ozzy Osbourne while opening up about the 'endless ache' of grief.

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July 22 2026, Updated 10:18 a.m. ET

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Kelly Osbourne is sharing her grief journey one year after she lost her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The former Black Sabbath front man passed away on July 22, 2025, after a cardiac arrest.

Kelly, the rock legend's middle child, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, to post a tribute to her late father in remembrance of his death anniversary.

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Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne paid shared her grief journey one year after losing her father Ozzy Osbourne.

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Kelly Osbourne Shared Her Lessons in Grief After Losing Dad Ozzy Osbourne

Image of Kelly Osbourne penned what she learned from living with grief after a year of losing her father Ozzy Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne penned what she learned from living with grief after a year of losing her father Ozzy Osbourne.

The 41-year-old titled her social media post, "What I’ve come to know about grief in the last year!"

"I don't just mourn the father I lost. I mourn the soul I was before death taught my heart its own name," she wrote in the post.

"There is a grief that steals more than the person you love. It quietly takes the light from your laughter, the innocence from your hope and the stranger you become is someone you’ll spend a lifetime trying to recognize," the post continued.

"People think grief is missing someone who is gone, but the deepest sorrow is waking each day longing for the version of yourself who died with them," she stated.

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Image of Ozzy Osbourne shared daughter Kelly Osbourne with wife Sharon Osbourne.
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne shared daughter Kelly Osbourne with wife Sharon Osbourne.

The TV star also wrote that "Grief is a language no one truly speaks until life forces it upon them."

"It cannot be explained, borrowed or imagined," she continued, before adding, "You only understand its endless ache when you’ve stood in the unbearable silence, carrying a love that has nowhere left to go."

Kelly, whom Ozzy shared with wife Sharon Osbourne, admitted, "I miss who I was before my daddy died. Before my heart became a home for absence. Before every memory became both a blessing and a wound."

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Kelly Osbourne Mused That Grief Divides People Into Two

Image of Kelly Osbourne stated that her father's death divided her into two.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne stated that her father's death divided her into two.

Kelly reflected that a loss like that can affect people in more ways than one.

"Some losses don’t simply break you. They divide your life into two people," she wrote.

"The one you were before and the one left behind," she added.

She also wondered whether "perhaps that is grief’s cruelest truth."

"Not that death takes the ones we love but that it leaves us living as ghosts of the people we used to be," the mother of one wrote in conclusion.

Just an hour later, she made another post on Instagram, where she shared a heartbreaking open letter to her late father.

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Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne wrote an open letter to her late father Ozzy Osbourne on the anniversary of his death.

Image of Kelly Osbourne said she catches 'glimpses' of Ozzy Osbourne in her son.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne said she catches 'glimpses' of Ozzy Osbourne in her son.

"Today I sit beside you in a way that I never thought would be possible," Kelly wrote.

"I know you are still with me. I feel you in the quiet, in the wind, in every song that stops me in my tracks, in the smell of your cologne and in every moment that love outweighs grief. You are all around me," she added.

She also confessed that she catches "glimpses" of the late star in her son, Sidney Wilson, whom she welcomed in 2022. She said that she finds similarities between her son and Ozzy in their smile, spirit, and mannerisms.

"Sometimes it stops me in my tracks because it feels as though you've found a way to remind me that love never truly leaves us," Kelly said.

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