or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > kelly osbourne
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Kelly Osbourne Splits From Fiancé Sid Wilson Months After He Proposed at Her Father Ozzy's Final Concert

Composite photo of Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson.
Source: MEGA; @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson share a 3-year-old son, Sidney.

Profile Image

March 23 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

kelly osbourne and her fiancé, Sid Wilson, have shockingly called off their engagement, according to a new report.

The pair reportedly parted ways only seven months after Wilson popped the question at Kelly's dad Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath in July 2025, the same month he died.

Kelly, 41, and Sid, 49, who first met 27 years ago and share a 3-year-old son, Sidney, split amid the television personality's "incredibly difficult" time grieving her famous father's death, a source told Daily Mail.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kelly Osbourne got engaged to Sid Wilson in July 2025, weeks before her dad Ozzy's death.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne got engaged to Sid Wilson in July 2025, weeks before her dad Ozzy's death.

"Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement," the insider spilled. "Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope."

The source continued, "In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson were 'facing challenges in their relationship for some time' before breaking off their engagement.
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson were 'facing challenges in their relationship for some time' before breaking off their engagement.

While the duo "tried to make it work," they "ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward" for "the sake of their child."

"Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead," the confidant concluded.

Kelly and Sid were last spotted together at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February. Since then, the “One Word” singer has only been seen with friends or her mother, Sharon Osbourne.

MORE ON:
kelly osbourne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson split 'for the sake of their child,' said a source.
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson split 'for the sake of their child,' said a source.

More to come...

Image of Kelly Osbourne has been struggling to cope with the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne has been struggling to cope with the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.