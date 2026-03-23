Kelly Osbourne Splits From Fiancé Sid Wilson Months After He Proposed at Her Father Ozzy's Final Concert

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kelly osbourne and her fiancé, Sid Wilson, have shockingly called off their engagement, according to a new report. The pair reportedly parted ways only seven months after Wilson popped the question at Kelly's dad Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath in July 2025, the same month he died. Kelly, 41, and Sid, 49, who first met 27 years ago and share a 3-year-old son, Sidney, split amid the television personality's "incredibly difficult" time grieving her famous father's death, a source told Daily Mail.

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Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne got engaged to Sid Wilson in July 2025, weeks before her dad Ozzy's death.

"Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement," the insider spilled. "Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she's been doing everything she can to cope." The source continued, "In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared."

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Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson were 'facing challenges in their relationship for some time' before breaking off their engagement.

While the duo "tried to make it work," they "ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward" for "the sake of their child." "Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead," the confidant concluded. Kelly and Sid were last spotted together at the 2026 Grammy Awards in February. Since then, the “One Word” singer has only been seen with friends or her mother, Sharon Osbourne.

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Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson split 'for the sake of their child,' said a source.

More to come...