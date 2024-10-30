Kelly Osbourne Admits She Has an 'Incredible Life' After Becoming Famous at a Young Age: 'My Baby Saved Me'
Kelly Osbourne has a new outlook on life!
In a recent interview with a news outlet, the 40-year-old star, who just celebrated her milestone birthday, got candid about how her child is the best thing to ever happen to her.
“I truly believe my baby saved me and made me a whole human,” she shared, referring to her son, Sidney, whom she shares with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson, 47. “I don’t think I knew what love was before having a baby.”
“My life has come very, very far. What could I possibly complain about? I work, I have an incredible partner, and an unbelievable baby who has completely changed me,” she added.
Osbourne gushed over how becoming a mama is something she's always wanted. “I don’t remember life before having the baby because everything has changed. I didn’t realize just how powerful the feeling of love was [going to be]… You realize in that one second, ‘You’ve given me purpose like nothing has ever given me before,'" she shared.
Osbourne said Sidney — who will celebrate his second birthday on November 6 — came at the perfect time.
“I don’t believe God would’ve given me a baby during a time when I wasn’t mentally or physically prepared for it,” the TV personality said. “When I was still actively drinking, still actively using … I would’ve been a terrible mother. I wasn’t selfless enough. I’m so glad it happened when I was a little older and I had my s--- together.”
After turning 40 on October 27, the Dancing With the Stars is not fearful of what's next.
“It’s like a 50-50 for me. Half of me is excited and ready for it, and the other half is still holding on to my adolescent behavior… I get to start again,” she shared.
- Kelly Osbourne 'Proud to Be a Nepo Baby,' Calls 'History-Making' Parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne 'Iconic'
- Kelly Osbourne Will 'Never Forget' How Late Matthew Perry 'Helped' Her When They Met in Rehab: 'He Could See I Was Struggling'
- Kelly Osbourne Reveals Boyfriend Sid Wilson 'Set Himself on Fire' in Scary Accident at Their Farm
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, Osbourne didn’t always believe she’d reach this age due to prior addiction struggles.
“There was a time where everyone around me was dying and ODing or something horrible. I got survivor’s guilt… There are only three places you end up when you’re an addict: jails, institutions, or death. I was really f-------- lucky that I only ended up in the institutions,” the “Changes” vocalist expressed.
“I never did drugs because I wanted to party. I did drugs because I wanted to numb myself. I hated who I was. I felt so uncomfortable and not worthy of anything that happened to me,” she explained, referring to her substance addiction that started at the age of 13.
After having some body image issues, Osbourne has come out on top.
“I have such a strong sense of self now. I don’t want to be the prettiest girl in the room, I don’t want to be the smartest or the funniest or the loudest. I just want to be my weird self, and learning to love that weird self was a f------ journey that took me to the gates of h--- and back again,” she said.
“Honestly, it was a lot of therapy. I had a psychological diagnosis that I didn’t know I was walking around with; I didn’t realize how much my OCD was taking over my life and how much depression and anxiety played into it,” the actress added.
Us Weekly interviewed Osbourne.