Kelly Osbourne Admits She Has an 'Incredible Life' After Becoming Famous at a Young Age: 'My Baby Saved Me'

Kelly Osbourne is living an 'incredible life,' crediting her baby for saving her after getting famous at a young age.

In a recent interview with a news outlet, the 40-year-old star, who just celebrated her milestone birthday, got candid about how her child is the best thing to ever happen to her.

“I truly believe my baby saved me and made me a whole human,” she shared, referring to her son, Sidney , whom she shares with Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson , 47. “I don’t think I knew what love was before having a baby .”

“My life has come very, very far. What could I possibly complain about? I work, I have an incredible partner , and an unbelievable baby who has completely changed me,” she added.

Osbourne gushed over how becoming a mama is something she's always wanted. “I don’t remember life before having the baby because everything has changed. I didn’t realize just how powerful the feeling of love was [going to be]… You realize in that one second, ‘You’ve given me purpose like nothing has ever given me before,'" she shared.

Osbourne said Sidney — who will celebrate his second birthday on November 6 — came at the perfect time.

“I don’t believe God would’ve given me a baby during a time when I wasn’t mentally or physically prepared for it,” the TV personality said. “When I was still actively drinking, still actively using … I would’ve been a terrible mother. I wasn’t selfless enough. I’m so glad it happened when I was a little older and I had my s--- together.”