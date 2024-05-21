Kelly Osbourne Was Told to 'Lose Weight' by Executive as She Was 'Too Fat for TV'

"When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency's office, and he was putting golf balls into a cup and gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better," she told her family members.

Although she did not name the person in power who insulted her, Kelly did admit the encounter took place after she was cast in the 2003 Disney film Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.