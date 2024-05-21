Kelly Osbourne Was Told to 'Lose Weight' by Executive as She Was 'Too Fat for TV'
Kelly Osbourne has seen the dark side of Hollywood.
During the Tuesday, May 21, episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," the former Fashion Police star, 39, recalled a traumatic encounter with an executive where they told her she wouldn't be successful if she didn't get skinnier.
"When I was a kid, I got pulled into the head of the agency's office, and he was putting golf balls into a cup and gave me a whole speech about how I was too fat for TV and I needed to lose weight, and that if I lost weight, I would look better," she told her family members.
Although she did not name the person in power who insulted her, Kelly did admit the encounter took place after she was cast in the 2003 Disney film Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.
"I just booked a movie with Lindsay Lohan, Freaky Friday. I was going to play her best friend, and then it was right before mom got diagnosed with cancer, so I quit," the former cohost of The View said about Sharon Osbourne's battle with the life-threatening illness.
Kelly added how the higher-up made her feel that her career depended solely on her size rather than her talent. "And he was just saying, 'You're not a movie star, but you could be one if you lost weight,'" she revealed.
- Mommy and Me! Kelly Osbourne's Cutest Moments With Her Adorable Son Sidney — Photos
- Kelly Osbourne Denies Getting Plastic Surgery, Reveals Other Procedures She's Turned To: 'If You Think It’s Broken, Fix It'
- Kelly Osbourne's Long Blonde Hairstyle Has Fans Comparing Her to Kim Zolciak — See the Shocking Transformation
The new mom's brother, Jack Osbourne, dubbed the uncomfortable interaction “the most L.A. s--- ever.”
“I know,” Kelly said. “As he's putting golf balls into a cup in his office. And I was just, like, this is the most insulting f------ [thing]."
Kelly has always been transparent about her struggles with weight. In 2020, she revealed she previously underwent gastric sleeve surgery to help her slim down. "I had surgery; I don’t give a f--- what anyone has to say," the television personality said during an interview on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast.
"I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s---. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done," she stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, the procedure wasn't just a quick fix but required an entire lifestyle change.
"The kind of surgery I had… if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight. All it does is move you in the right direction,” she noted. "So, anyone who’s thinking of doing something like this, really think about that."