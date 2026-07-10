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Kelly Osbourne Stuns in Figure-Hugging Swimsuit After Calling Out Body-Shamers: Photos

kelly osbourne figure hugging swimsuit photos
Source: MEGA; @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne flaunted her toned figure in a chic white swimsuit after shutting down body-shamers.

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July 10 2026, Updated 8:10 a.m. ET

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Kelly Osbourne is embracing vacation mode with confidence.

Just months after responding to critics who speculated about her dramatic weight loss, the television personality proudly showed off her toned figure in a series of stunning vacation photos shared on Instagram. Relaxing aboard a luxury yacht, Osbourne looked happy and carefree as she soaked up the sun.

"Serving sea, sun, and zero apologies. ☀️🌊," she captioned the post.

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image of Kelly Osbourne shared a series of yacht photos on Instagram, showing off her toned figure.
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne shared a series of yacht photos on Instagram, showing off her toned figure.

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Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram
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Osbourne’s Elegant Yacht Photos

image of Kelly Osbourne publicly condemned body-shamers in February.
Source: @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Kelly Osbourne publicly condemned body-shamers in February.

The carousel kicked off with Osbourne smiling for the camera in a chic white one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her slim figure. She completed the glamorous look with a wide-brimmed straw hat, cat-eye sunglasses and layered gold necklaces.

Another snapshot captured the 41-year-old posing barefoot on the yacht's deck with a breathtaking coastline in the background. Wearing the same stylish accessories, she looked relaxed while enjoying a sunny day on the water.

Naturally, fans flooded the comments section with compliments.

"Beautiful. 😎❤️🔥," one admirer wrote.

Another added, "Perfection 🔥 miss you 😘."

“Stunning! 🔥🙌💜,” a third raved.

“Glad to see you enjoying life and smiling beautiful lady, good for you 🥰🤍🌺,” a fourth penned.

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‘Disgusting’

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image of Kelly Osbourne has openly discussed undergoing Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy surgery in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne has openly discussed undergoing Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy surgery in 2018.

The carefree getaway comes not long after Osbourne addressed the harsh criticism she's received online about her appearance.

“Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of abuse!” she wrote in February.

At the time, Osbourne shared a screenshot of a cruel social media comment that compared her appearance to a corpse while mocking her weight.

"Looks like a dead body... She's tooooo thin and fragile... Looks like she's going to see her dad soon," someone wrote, referring to her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who died in 2025.

In December 2025, Kelly also shut down her haters.

“I don’t even know how to say this, so I’m just gonna say it,” she said during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored with her mom, Sharon Osbourne. “To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill?’ or ‘Get off Ozempic,’ [or] ‘You don’t look right.’”

“My dad just died. And I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family,” Kelly continued. “And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life.”

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Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube

Piers Morgan interviewed Sharon Osbourne.

‘The Best Thing I Have Ever Done’

image of Kelly Osbourne has repeatedly emphasized that she is proud of her health journey.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne has repeatedly emphasized that she is proud of her health journey.

After years of facing public scrutiny over her body, Kelly has made it clear that she's no longer interested in entertaining unsolicited opinions about her appearance.

She has also been candid about undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, a procedure that helped her lose 85 pounds.

“I will never, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done,” she previously said about the surgery.

Kelly underwent a Vertical Sleeve Gastrectomy (VSG) as part of her weight-loss journey.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the medical procedure removes a large portion of the stomach, leaving behind a narrow "sleeve." The procedure is designed to help people with clinically severe obesity achieve long-term weight loss.

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