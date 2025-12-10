or
Frustrated Kelly Osbourne Tells Haters to 'F--- Off' Amid Comments About Her Dramatic Weight Loss: 'I'm Doing the Best That I Can'

Kelly Osbourne dragged haters for hurling cruel comments about her slimmer body.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 6:53 p.m. ET

Kelly Osbourne is not afraid to tell her haters how she really feels.

In a since-deleted Instagram video, the TV personality, 41, directly addressed detractors who called out her recent weight loss.

Piers Morgan played the clip in a Wednesday, December 10, interview alongside her mom, Sharon Osbourne.

"To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill,' or 'Get off Ozempic, you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life not the miserable side of my life," Kelly said. “So to all those people, 'f--- off.'”

Sharon defended her daughter and doubled down on her remarks. "She's right," the wife of the late rocker Ozzy Osbourne expressed. "She's lost her daddy, she can't eat right now."

The musician passed away in July at age 76.

Kelly took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 10, to further address detractors.

"First, I want to start by saying I received so many lovely, lovely, lovely comments from people who have really helped me get through this time in my life since losing my father. But I also received some disgusting, horrible, mean, brutal comments," she started. "What do you expect from me? What do you expect me to look like right now? The fact that I'm getting out of bed and facing my life...I should be commended for that. To everyone who's leaving these sick comments, you need to take a strong, hard look at yourself because most of the things you're saying about me is how you feel about yourself."

Kelly Osbourne Accused of Using Ozempic

Haters flooded the comments of Kelly's Sunday, December 7, Instagram video, accusing her of using a GLP-1 due to her new look.

"What in the Ozempic is happening here — JESUS," one person said, while another agreed she has "Ozempic face."

"I love her and I’m worried for her," a third fan worried.

"Omg she looks so old stop with the GLP-1!!! She looks 💀," another added.

Kelly Osbourne Denies GLP-1 Use

Although Kelly underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2018, she denied ever using Ozempic.

"I just have to clarify, I've never taken Ozempic. I don't know what Ozempic does to you other than what I saw it do to my mom," she dished to a news outlet.

However, she does not think Ozempic is bad and called it a "miracle drug in the right hands."

"For some reason, society is trying to paint it out to be a bad thing. And I don't understand why," she explained. "If you need to lose some weight, who cares how you do it, as long as you're doing it in a healthy way."

