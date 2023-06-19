Kelly Ripa Admits There Are 'Ups and Downs' in Her Marriage to Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' marriage isn't all smooth sailing!
The longtime Live host recently opened up about her and the Riverdale actor's relationship over their 27 years together.
Ripa revealed there "is no secret" on how to maintain a long and loving romance.
"It goes fast, I'm telling you. You're going to go through things, there are ups and downs," the blonde beauty explained. "The thing is, don't panic. ...I think if you ask either one of us how long we've been married we'll probably say something in between three and eight years because that seems like a reasonable number to be married."
"But then we look and we have adult children and we've gone through a lot of things together. And our kids will show us documentaries that they think we'd find interesting and I'll say to them, 'Oh, you know, Dad and I were married when that went down.' And they're like, 'What? But look at how old-fashioned it is,'" she added, referencing the couple's kids Michael, 26, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20.
"They can't conceptualize. It's funny. It goes faster than you think," she claimed.
As OK! previously reported, the duo recently began hosting Live together after Ryan Seacrest left the show. The transition had a rough start, with the TV personalities receiving a ton of backlash.
After Consuelos' April 17 premiere, a source spilled that the pair found the negative comments "irritating" but brushed them off.
"Kelly's been through this before — with every new co-host!" the source alleged. "If it wasn't Mark — say it was [Ripa's pal] Andy Cohen — it would be the same exact story."
"Joel McHale [a fill-in co-host] once had to carry Kelly upside down for an obstacle race and her head was at his rear end and her arms were wrapped around his waist — can you imagine the faux outrage if Mark had to do that?" they added.
"Kelly has been discussing her marriage and home life on air for 23 years, and Mark is also fully immersed in this art form — and it is really kind of an art form," the insider continued. "Kelly and Mark are certainly not going to change the recipe for success."
ET reported on Ripa's comments.