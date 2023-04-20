Mark Consuelos Admits He Went 'Off The Rails' With Kelly Ripa During First 'Live!' Episodes As Backlash Rages On
Mark Consuelos is loving the journey to finding his footing as a new cohost.
As he and Kelly Ripa continue receiving a heap of backlash for their debut as cohosts on Live With Kelly and Mark, Consuelos offered up his strategy on approaching the daytime talk show.
Explaining that he tries "to be in the moment," the Riverdale alum told Jess Cagle on his Wednesday, April 19, SiriusXM show with Julia Cunningham that he doesn't take any slip ups too seriously.
“If it’s great, great. If it’s not so great, we’ll try better next time," he said. "And that’s been my approach."
Regardless of what the haters have to say, Consuelos appears to be loving his journey so far, describing the show as "irreverent." He also shared that he likes when he and his wife get off topic, explaining, "I enjoy the first 20 minutes so much. We often have five or six different things we’re gonna talk about."
“And I love the days when we get to none of those and we go off on some left turn to Albuquerque and it’s just off the rails and we go back and it’s not even when we talk about our shared lives together,” gushed Consuelos.
Continued the father-of-three: “Maybe when we’re both kids in different worlds and talking about our experiences. That’s what I love about the show.”
As for topics that are off limits for the couple, Consuelos revealed that while they haven't outright labeled specific subjects, they have “telepathy” about what’s appropriate.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good sense of what that line is… we haven’t had too many discussions about, ‘OK, well that’s off limits, right?’ I think it’s just kind of in our brains,” he told the hosts. “We often have conversations with us just looking at each other, like, ‘Are we gonna do this?’ Or ’No, we’re not doing this. Of course we’re not doing this.’"
The actor — who wed Ripa in 1996 — concluded: "So we have – we have that telepathy that married couples after 27 years kind of do."
It was announced earlier this year that Consuelos was taking over Ryan Seacrest's cohosting gig — and the news was met with mixed reactions.
