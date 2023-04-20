Mark Consuelos Admits He Went 'Off The Rails' With Kelly Ripa During First 'Live!' Episodes As Backlash Rages On

Regardless of what the haters have to say, Consuelos appears to be loving his journey so far, describing the show as "irreverent." He also shared that he likes when he and his wife get off topic, explaining, "I enjoy the first 20 minutes so much. We often have five or six different things we’re gonna talk about."

“And I love the days when we get to none of those and we go off on some left turn to Albuquerque and it’s just off the rails and we go back and it’s not even when we talk about our shared lives together,” gushed Consuelos.