Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Dragged For Only Taping Three 'Live' Episodes This Week
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are being called out for only filming three "live" episodes this week.
“The fact that #LiveWithKellyAndMark IS NOT live on Thursdays & Fridays makes me irrationally irritated for some reason,” one unimpressed Live with Kelly and Mark viewer penned on Twitter Thursday morning, April 20.
Another wrote, “Fourth show and already Live @kellymarklive isn’t. Why not just record five in one day and call it a week? #youknowyouwantto," while a third critic added: “It would be nice to see an audience again and for the shows to actually be live and not prerecorded."
"But Kelly really needs to let Mark speak. She cuts everyone off, even the guests," they concluded.
Despite fans' shock and upset, only taping a few live episodes is not out of the ordinary and filming schedules are often shifted to accommodate the hosts’ other projects.
Ripa and Consuelos made their debut as cohosts on Monday, April 17, and have been met with mixed reactions ever since taking their husband and wife relationship to the small screen.
After the lovebirds packed on the PDA during the first episode, haters took to social media to express their upset over their over-the-top interactions.
"Bruuuutal! Last time i watch. I can go to the mall and watch teenagers kiss LESS!!! THE BEGINNING OF THE END," one Twitter user quipped, while another complained, "Ok Kelly..we get it..you love Mark..enough ..Now just get on with the show and entertainment.."
"This the WORST decision. Horrible cohosts," a third wrote on social media. "There was no one else who could cohost with @KellyRipa ??? Please change this."
In light of the heap of pushback on Kelly and Consuelos' new project, Andy Cohen spoke out in their defense on the Wednesday, April 19, episode of his radio program. "This is a national show that gets, I think, like 5 million viewers a day. It's the No. 1 morning show," Cohen told the haters.
Regardless of what the critics have to say, Consuelos made it clear that he's been loving his journey in finding his footing as a host.
"This show today truly felt like home," the Riverdale actor gushed in a new interview. "I always feel at home with Kelly, but [working] together this morning just felt so right."