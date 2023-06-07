TMI! Mark Consuelos Admits He Gets More Aroused Than Wife Kelly Ripa and Talks Dirty 'Only in Spanish'
Whether the public wanted to know or not, Mark Consuelos confirmed he is the hornier one in his relationship with Kelly Ripa.
While playing a game on the Tuesday night, June 6, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Consuelos offered NSFW insight on the cohosting couple's life behind bedroom doors.
When he and fellow guest Rebecca Romjin were given "Agree" and "Disagree" signs to hold up as Andy Cohen asked them statements, such as “My partner is the hornier one in my relationship," the Riverdale alum proudly held up the "Agree" sign with a big smile plastered on his face.
The 52-year-old actor spilled more details about his and Ripa's sex life later in the episode when Cohen asked him if he likes to talk dirty in bed.
“Only in Spanish," the new Live With Kelly and Mark host dished. He also "agreed" during the game that “one should never text a nude photo if one is famous … even with the head cut off.”
Ripa and Consuelos — who share adult children Michael, Lola and Joaquin — tend to make headlines for their constant online PDA, with the blonde beauty often posting thirst traps of her good looking hubby.
However, they took things up a notch when they turned their husband and wife relationship into a working one, taking their over-the-top love and affection for each other to the small screen.
Since Consuelos joined his wife on Live! in April, fans have called the two out for only talking about their married life and going over board with their love on-air.
"Bruuuutal! Last time i watch. I can go to the mall and watch teenagers kiss LESS!!! THE BEGINNING OF THE END," one critic declared on social media after watching Consuelos' debut.
"Ok Kelly..we get it..you love Mark..enough ..Now just get on with the show and entertainment.." another complained while a third chimed in: "This the WORST decision. Horrible cohosts. There was no one else who could cohost with @KellyRipa ??? Please change this."