Kelly Ripa Admits Co-Host Shake-Ups On 'Live!' Were 'Very Tough' To Deal With: 'I Did Not Have An Easy Time'

“It was very tough,” Ripa recalled. “Had I known how difficult it would have been, I don’t know that I would have gone for it. I just think my ignorance in that situation wound up being my blessing and my superpower. I did not have an easy time.”

The blonde beauty, who is married to Mark Consuelos, was kept in the dark twice by her bosses — first when Philbin announced on-air he would be retiring from the show without any warning, and in the second case, Strahan was brought on to the morning show without Ripa's knowledge.