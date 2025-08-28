ENTERTAINMENT Kelly Ripa Doesn't Want to Be 'Cuddled' by Husband Mark Consuelos in the Morning: 'I Need a Minute' Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa is not a morning person. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 28 2025, Published 6:44 p.m. ET

They do say opposites attract! Kelly Ripa exposed her and Mark Consuelos' conflicting morning routines during the Thursday, August 28, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. The married co-hosts had been discussing a talking point about how a "partner's good mood has a huge impact on your health" when Ripa apologized to her spouse for occasionally being grumpy.

Mark Consuelos Always Wakes Up in a 'Very Good Mood'

"So, if your partner — who's supposed to be your best friend — if they're in a great mood, it decreases levels of cortisol or stress hormone in yourself," and can in turn make you "happier," Consuelos explained. In response, Ripa admitted, "I apologize," as the audience broke out into laughter. "I think we're both positive, but you wake up in a very good mood. Which, you know, I need a minute," the blonde beauty declared.

Kelly Ripa 'Needs a Minute' in the Morning

Kelly Ripa admitted she needs a 'minute' in the morning before engaging with husband Mark Consuelos.

"I don't know about you all, but I need a minute in the morning," Ripa continued. "And he's just fully... he acts as if it's noon at 5:30 in the morning and I just need a minute." The mom-of-three said she doesn't want to be "riled up" or "cuddled." "I don't want to have a conversation that loud. I need a minute," she emphasized. When Consuelos tried to be the one to "apologize," however, Ripa didn't let him.

Kelly Ripa Exposes Mark Consuelos' 'Disgusting' Desire for Morning Intercourse

Kelly Ripa doesn't want to be 'riled up' or 'cuddled' by Mark Consuelos in the morning.

Ripa previously critiqued her husband about his morning habits during an appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s "Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast last month. "I don’t know about you, in your marriage, but I’m going to go personal. Are you an evening person or a morning person?" she asked Hirsch during the July 15 episode, as the podcast's host responded: "Definitely evening. Do not breathe on me in the morning."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996.

Ripa proceeded to call it "disgusting" how all men are more aroused in the morning, as she prefers to get intimate at night. "I said to him, 'Here’s the thing, there needs to be a yin and a yang here. It can’t always be your way. ‘Cause it feels like 90 percent of the time it’s your way. And now that we work together every day, it’s gonna have to sometimes be my way, and my way’s at night only,'" the Hope & Faith actress joked.

Kelly Ripa previously exposed Mark Consuelos' desire to have morning intercourse.