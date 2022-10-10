'I Don't Get It': Kathie Lee Gifford Slams Kelly Ripa For Dishing About 'Forced' Friendship With Regis Philbin In New Book

Gifford, who worked on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee from 1988 to 2000, had nothing but kind words to say about the comedian, who died in 2020. "We were dear friends, and after I left the show, the next 20 years, we became better friends, dear friends. I saw him two weeks before he died, and Joy [Philbin] said to me, the minute I found out he passed, I got in the car and drove over to their house and she and the girls were going through his memories and things like that, and he had only been gone for two days and she said, 'I just want you to know that when we saw you for lunch two weeks ago at your house — that is the last time I heard Regis laugh. He went downhill pretty quickly right after that.' We always just picked up right where we left off. We were Frick and Frack, we were The Odd Couple, we were absolutely perfect together for television. We never had an argument, not an unkind word in 15 years, so that was my reality," she gushed.