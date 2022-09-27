'I Was Vilified': Kelly Ripa Tells All About Her 'Forced' Friendship With Cohost Regis Philbin

In another interview, the book author admitted there "were good and bad days" when working with Philbin.

"I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk. It took years to earn my place there and earn things that are routinely given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer," she said.

Despite any drama, Ripa gushed over the late star, whom she credits for being the "world's best storyteller."

"If I could become a tenth as good, I'd be happy," she stated. "It's taking the audience on a ride with you and remembering that you are always the butt of the joke."

"I loved him, and I still do," she concluded.