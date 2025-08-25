or
Kelly Ripa Reveals Strict Requirements for Her 'Next Husband': 'He's Mostly Dead and Has Severe ED'

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been married since 1996.

Profile Image

Aug. 25 2025, Published 6:34 p.m. ET

Kelly Ripa already knows who she'd pursue next if her marriage to Mark Consuelos ever ended.

During the Monday, August 25, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the co-hosts joked about the things they would look for in their future partner if their relationship of nearly 30 years was to come to a conclusion.

Ripa — who tied the knot with Consuelos in 1996 — jokingly listed off how her next spouse would need to be rich and on his way out of the world.

Kelly Ripa Would Only Marry an Old 'Billionaire' If She and Mark Consuelos Ever Split

Image of Kelly Ripa joked about who her 'next husband' would be during the August 25 episode of 'Live.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa joked about who her 'next husband' would be during the August 25 episode of 'Live.'

"If you and I were not together, my next husband — I almost said, 'My next husband, may he rest in peace,'" Ripa quipped, as she explained how her theoretical second spouse would need to have "one foot and one arm in the grave."

In Ripa's imagination, "he has to have severe ED [erectile dysfunction], severe, and at least six billion dollars. And no heirs."

"I don’t want any kids that are angry, you know, coming out of the woodwork to challenge me in court. I want him to be an only child. He’s got no family, no children, he’s mostly dead, for all practical purposes. [He has to have] severe ED, like, unrecoverable, no medication can bring it back to work," she joked.

Image of Kelly Ripa said her 'next husband' would need to be a 'billionaire.'
Source: Live With Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa said her 'next husband' would need to be a 'billionaire.'

If she had be married to anyone but Consuelos — whom she shares Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin Consuelos, 22, with — Ripa insisted she'd need to spend most of her time "alone," unless she was bringing her next husband juice at his bedside.

"I would prefer him to not be able to speak, yes. And at least six billion dollars. I’m not asking for much. I don’t want him to be younger," she continued.

Mark Consuelos Would Marry Someone Younger If He and Kelly Ripa Ever Separated

Image of Mark Consuelos declared he would go for someone 'younger.'
Source: MEGA

Mark Consuelos declared he would go for someone 'younger.'

After explaining her hypothetical situation, Ripa asked Consuelos what his "dream scenario" would be if they ever parted ways.

The Riverdale actor answered: "First of all, I’d be like the ladies in Southern Italy. I’d wear black for, like, 10 years. I would mourn the loss. … I’m assuming you passed away, 'cause why would you ever leave?"

Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three kids.
Source: ABC

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share three kids.

Ripa then mentioned an "age game" Consuelos loves to play, as he previously joked on Live about how he'd look for someone much younger should he and his wife ever separate.

Explaining his "game," Consuelos shared: "You divide your age by two, and then add seven. That’s the youngest you can go, respectfully."

This would mean his next wife could be as young as 34. (Consuelos and Ripa are both 54.)

"I would have to date her billionaire grandfather. But he has a grandchild, so he would be out of the running," Ripa comedically teased.

