Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Show PDA While Taking In 'The Nutcracker' With Daughter Lola: Photos!
Kelly Ripa is spending the most wonderful time of the year with her loved ones. On December 23, the mom-of-three shared photos as she and husband Mark Consuelos, as well as their 21-year-old daughter, Lola, went to watch The Nutcracker in Manhattan.
"Christmas Eve-eve. Our favorite holiday tradition @nycballet #nutcracker 🎄🩰❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️," the morning show host, 42, captioned the set of pics, which depicted the trio dressed in head-to-toe black outside Lincoln Center.
Ripa also uploaded a snap in which the Riverdale star, 51, planted a kiss on her cheek, while another photo was a sweet selfie from inside the theater.
The couple's other two kids, sons Michael, 25, and Joaquin, 19, didn't appear to tag along for the outing, though they were featured in the Instagram upload the blonde beauty posted on Christmas Eve, as were their two pups.
The Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories author adores being able to spend time with the kids when they're all home, admitting earlier this year that being part-time empty-nesters is "scary, thrilling, liberating, shocking and quiet."
"We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard," she recalled during a broadcast of Kelly and Ryan. "We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful. And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.'"
Ripa revealed she also nearly had serious concerns for her and Consuelos' 26-year marriage after the kids left, explaining in an interview, "There were moments when I was like, 'We're going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college and we get divorced because this is it.'"
Fortunately, she had a moment of realization when they took a trip to beach as they relaxingly snacked on the sand. "These other parents were running around us with small kids. I realized I had never noticed the sunset because I was making sure our kids didn't run into the water when I wasn't looking," the Ed alum recalled. "So I think for us, it was 'Oh, this next phase of our lives, this is kind of great.'"