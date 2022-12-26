Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Show PDA While Taking In 'The Nutcracker' With Daughter Lola: Photos!

"We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard," she recalled during a broadcast of Kelly and Ryan. "We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful. And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.'"

Ripa revealed she also nearly had serious concerns for her and Consuelos' 26-year marriage after the kids left, explaining in an interview, "There were moments when I was like, 'We're going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college and we get divorced because this is it.'"