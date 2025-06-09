Mark Consuelos Leaves Wife Kelly Ripa Stunned as He Makes Lewd Confession About Men Accidentally Zipping Their 'Front Skin'

Consuelos started giggling like a little boy as Ripa was speaking before blurting out: "Sometimes guys get their front skin zipped into their stuff."

"You’ll never forget that. Only once," he said as the audience and the talk show's executive producer, Michael Gelman, bursted out into laughter.

The silly remark left Ripa speechless, as she turned to her husband with a stern look on her face and declared: "I forget where I was going with this."

"Sorry," Consuelos muttered before helping his wife get back on track with the conversation about the time he put her on a "high-protein diet."