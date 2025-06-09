Mark Consuelos Leaves Wife Kelly Ripa Stunned as He Makes Lewd Confession About Men Accidentally Zipping Their 'Front Skin'
Kelly Ripa was at a loss for words after her husband, Mark Consuelos, made a NSFW confession on live television!
The Riverdale actor joked about a common fashion mishap that happens among men during the Monday, June 9, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark — leaving his wife so stunned she lost her train of thought.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Discuss 'High-Protein Diets'
The conversation occurred after Consuelos brought up a talking point about "protein-heavy diets," reminding Ripa of a time her spouse helped her go on a similar diet so she could fit into a dress that was snug on her ahead of the Oscars.
"Right before the Academy Awards, I was having trouble getting my dress zipped up the side. It was a side zip, the dress," the blonde beauty explained to Live viewers. "And I kept getting zipped into the dress. I don’t know if any women here have experienced having your side skin zipped into your dress. It is a punishing thing."
Mark Consuelos Cracks NSFW Joke on 'Live'
Consuelos started giggling like a little boy as Ripa was speaking before blurting out: "Sometimes guys get their front skin zipped into their stuff."
"You’ll never forget that. Only once," he said as the audience and the talk show's executive producer, Michael Gelman, bursted out into laughter.
The silly remark left Ripa speechless, as she turned to her husband with a stern look on her face and declared: "I forget where I was going with this."
"Sorry," Consuelos muttered before helping his wife get back on track with the conversation about the time he put her on a "high-protein diet."
"It’s the only time I’ve listened to Mark about my diet," she stated sarcastically. "Because I typically don’t like to do what you’re doing. I just find you’re way too disciplined. I can’t live that way. But for like 72 hours, I can live like Mark Consuelos for 72 hours."
Ripa "didn't love" the diet, however, as she's "not big [on] animal protein," though she had to admit the eating adjustment was successful.
Mark Consuelos Relishes in Kelly Ripa Saying He Was 'Right'
"But I ate exactly how you told me to eat, and that dress zipped right up. No side skin. And I looked super fit. Super, super fit. So thank you for that," Ripa told her man.
Consuelos couldn't believe his wife had given him props on live TV, as he exclaimed: "Oh, wow! What day is it?… June 9, 9:14 a.m. Mark that."
"Yeah, you were right just that one time," she reluctantly confessed.