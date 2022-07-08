Kelly Ripa Slams Haters For Making Nasty Comments About NSFW Dress: 'People Could Not Wrap Their Brains Around It'

“I used to wear — this one sort of has darts. But I used to wear dresses with darts, and people would fixate on my ‘nipples.’ And I’m like, ‘They’re not nipples. Even though I do have them. And so do you!’” she said about the polka dot frock. “They were the seam of the dart. But people could not wrap their brains around it!”

As a result, some fans thought the apparel was offensive, with some saying, "How dare you" and "What a betrayal."

“And I’m like, ‘You’re winning, if that’s your biggest problem,'" she clapped back. “I’m wearing what’s known as the Stella McCartney ‘Miracle’ dress. It’s suppose to give you a nice hour glass figure ... they’re not nipples, it’s the darts of the dress. Everyone knows I had my nipples removed years ago. It’s the dress but thank you all for helping me feel insecure.”