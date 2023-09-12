Kelly Ripa's Retirement Plan From Hosting Successful Morning Talk Show Is 'a Real Thing,' Mark Consuelos Confirms
Kelly Ripa has been talking about stepping down from hosting Live With Kelly and Mark for some time now, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who also hosts the show alongside her, cleared the air about his wife's future in television.
"I think it's a real thing. I don't think it's going to be anytime soon, but at some point, I think she said being on camera on this age wasn't exactly her plan," the 52-year-old said in a new interview.
The two started hosting the morning talk show in April — shortly after Ryan Seacrest announced he would be taking on other responsibilities.
"I am the luckiest guy. I love the show because I know it's always going to be fun, I know she's not going to let me fail," the Riverdale star added of his wife, 52.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, who shares Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Consuelos, admitted she won't be on the small screen for eternity.
"I don’t intend to work at this job for the rest of my life," Ripa told The Purist Online. "I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now I’m very happy, especially working with Mark."
The soap opera alum couldn't help but gush over getting to collaborate with her other half.
"We met almost 30 years ago working together, and we always had a great working relationship. I love Mark more than I can articulate. He’s a proper person. He’s just a gentleman. He knows who he is. He is confident and kind and unassuming and very humble. He is irreverent. He understands the absurdity, and he finds the humor in everything," the mom-of-three stated.
- Does Mark Consuelos Earn as Much as Wife Kelly Ripa? Details on the Actor's Net Worth
- Kelly Ripa Admits She 'Talks About Retirement With Great Interest' After 22 Years of Co-Hosting 'Live'
- Kelly Ripa 'Has No Intention of Going Anywhere' After She Missed a Few Episodes of 'Live With Kelly and Mark': 'Sometimes She Needs a Break'
Ripa continued: "Having said that, he’s also a very serious person. He is focused on his family in ways that seem like from another time, and I think that we are a good partnership. We build each other up, and we always have. We are fiercely loyal and extraordinarily protective, and yet we keep each other laughing, at home and at work."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Consuelos.