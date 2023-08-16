Kelly Ripa Admits She 'Talks About Retirement With Great Interest' After 22 Years of Co-Hosting 'Live'

"I don’t intend to work at this job for the rest of my life," Ripa admitted, noting, "I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now I’m very happy, especially working with Mark."

The blonde beauty recently started co-hosting the ABC talk show with her husband, Mark Consuelos, back in April after Ryan Seacrest departed from the series to focus on his various other ventures — including his longtime gig as the host of American Idol and upcoming role as the host of Wheel of Fortune following Pat Sajak's retirement.