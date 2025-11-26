Kelly Ripa Shuts Down Mark Consuelos' Request for Earlier Thanksgiving Meal: 'If You Don't Like That, Make Yourself a Sandwich'

Article continues below advertisement

If Kelly Ripa is cooking, she's deciding when it's time to eat! The longtime talk show star was strict in her decision to have dinner ready on Thanksgiving no earlier than 6 p.m. — despite her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, complaining about getting hungry by mid-afternoon. Consuelos was shut down by his wife during the Wednesday, November 26, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark after he asked what time their family would be sitting down for dinner on Turkey Day.

"Dinnertime. 6 p.m," she sternly stated. "And if you don’t like that, you are welcome to make yourself a sandwich before because we are having dinner at 6 p.m." Still not happy with the timing of the couple's Thanksgiving Day plans, Consuelos decided to ask Live's studio audience to raise their hands if they sit down for Thanksgiving dinner "from 6 o’clock on." Only a few people in their crowd responded in favor of the time, though the Riverdale actor received a loud round of applause when polling who eats "before 6 o’clock" on the annual holiday.

Kelly Ripa Calls People Who Eat an Early Thanksgiving Meal 'Psychopaths'

Consuelos then asked for a specific time, to which audience members mainly answered around 3 or 4 p.m. This prompted Ripa to tease the crowd for eating at a time she feels is way too early, declaring: "Psychopaths." The Husband for Hire actor refused to let his argument go, as he explained his "thought process" behind eating an earlier meal on Thanksgiving.

"You have a little bit of breakfast just to kind of keep you going. 3 o’clock you eat, and then you don’t have to cook ever again because everybody can get the leftovers later on at night," he detailed. Audience members remained on Consuelos' side, however, Ripa was not having it — especially because she's the one who cooks the meal. "And in theory, that is a great idea. And were that ever to happen, that would be my game plan. But from my estimation, when we’ve had earlier Thanksgiving, I wind up cooking Thanksgiving dinner, and then I have to cook Thanksgiving dinner at like 8:30," she quipped.

Kelly Ripa Tells Mark Consuelos to 'UberEats' His Lunch on Thanksgiving

