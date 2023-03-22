Kellyanne Conway Being Asked Out By Dozens Of Men Post-Divorce, Claims Insider: She's 'Loving' The Attention

"Kellyanne is the new Pete Davidson," a source joked to Radar, referencing the comedian's long list of exes. "Getting divorced from George has been like a green light for men in D.C. Everywhere she goes, someone comes over to give her his number. She is literally living her best life!"

Though the source insisted the 56-year-old is "loving" all the attention, the brash blonde is reportedly not ready to meet someone special just yet.