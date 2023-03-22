OK Magazine
Kellyanne Conway Being Asked Out By Dozens Of Men Post-Divorce, Claims Insider: She's 'Loving' The Attention

Source: mega
Mar. 21 2023, Published 9:45 p.m. ET

Not even a full month has passed since Kellyanne and George Conway announced they were ending their 22-year marriage, but a source claimed a multitude of bachelors are already vying for the chance to take out the former White House advisor!

"Kellyanne is the new Pete Davidson," a source joked to Radar, referencing the comedian's long list of exes. "Getting divorced from George has been like a green light for men in D.C. Everywhere she goes, someone comes over to give her his number. She is literally living her best life!"

Though the source insisted the 56-year-old is "loving" all the attention, the brash blonde is reportedly not ready to meet someone special just yet.

conway
Source: mega
"Kellyanne is dealing with a lot at the moment," explained the insider. "Her priority is her divorce and her children. That is what she is focused on right now, not dating."

As OK! shared, the parents-of-four confirmed on March 4 that they were partings ways.

"We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority," the pair wrote in a joint statement. "Kindly respect our privacy. We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children."

conway
Source: mega

The duo's union began to crumble when Kelly became an aide to Donald Trump during his 2016 election bid, as George hated the business mogul, with the two men often exchanging insults. When the former POTUS heard about their split, he commented on the matter via his Truth Social platform.

conway
Source: mega

"Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck," he wrote. "She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves...and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!"

