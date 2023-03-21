Donald Trump's Lawyer Declares It Will Be 'An All-Out War' If Ex-Prez Is Indicted: 'Nobody's Going To Make Him Cower'
Ahead of Donald Trump's likely arrest on Tuesday, March 21, the former president's lawyer Joe Tacopina is defending his client.
“At that point, this is an all-out war," Tacopina told Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., in an interview on Monday, March 20. “He’ll be there loud and proud, and there’s nobody that’s gonna make him cower."
Tacopina previously told the New York Daily News that the businessman, 76, would not surrender if he's indicted for allegedly paying Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged affair prior to the 2016 election.
“There won’t be a standoff at Mar-a-Lago with Secret Service and the Manhattan DA’s office," he declared.
As OK! previously reported, in the early morning of March 21, Trump went on a rant about the whole ordeal.
“These four horrible radical left Democrat investigations of your all time, favorite president – me – is just a continuation of the most disgusting witchhunts in the history of our country,” he fumed. “It’s an absolute disgrace. Whether it's the Mar-a-Lago raid, the unselect-Committee hoax, the perfect Georgia phone call that was absolutely perfect, or the Stormy ‘horseface’ Daniels extortion plot... They’re all sick and it’s fake news."
“Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them and they know it very strongly,” he continued. “And they’re looking at the polls where not me, but we, are up by so much they can’t even believe it. They know that we can defeat them, they know that we will defeat them, but they are not coming after me — they are coming after you. I’m just standing in their way. And I always will stand in their way.”
Trump is in hot water after his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 to not say anything about the alleged 2006 tryst. (Trump later paid Cohen back.)
Over the weekend, the former reality star claimed he would be getting arrested this week, resulting in him telling his followers to fight for him.
"NOW ILLEGAL LEAKS FROM A CORRUPT & HIGHLY POLITICAL MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE, WHICH HAS ALLOWED NEW RECORDS TO BE SET IN VIOLENT CRIME & WHOSE LEADER IS FUNDED BY GEORGE SOROS, INDICATE THAT, WITH NO CRIME BEING ABLE TO BE PROVEN, & BASED ON AN OLD & FULLY DEBUNKED (BY NUMEROUS OTHER PROSECUTORS!) FAIRYTALE, THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” he wrote.
“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" Trump added.