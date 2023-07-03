Exes at War: Kellyanne Conway Claims Estranged Husband George 'Got Twitter-Famous for Attacking' Her and Donald Trump
Kellyanne Conway wasn't afraid to take aim at her estranged husband, George Conway, amid their heated divorce battle.
On Saturday, July 1, the Fox News contributor, 56, posted a tweet defending George, 59, from attacks over his support of the Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action — but she shaded him in the process.
"Attacking @gtconway3d for agreeing with #SupremeCourt that it's unconstitutional to consider race in college admissions is especially rich. George is Asian; a product of public schools; accepted to Harvard at 16, Yale Law School at 20; made partner at top law firm at 30; not a nepo baby; immigrant mother & non-college degree father; he paid off his student loans; checked no box; asked for no special preferences. He got Twitter-famous for attacking his wife & her boss. But he’s earned respect for making his own way, relying on merit and hard work," she wrote back to a troll via Twitter.
"He got Twitter-famous for attacking his wife & her boss," she continued of her ex while also referring to Donald Trump. "But he's earned respect for making his own way, relying on merit and hard work."
Kellyanne and George's Playboy model daughter, Claudia Conway, 18, praised her parents for being so civil.
"So much class so much slay," Claudia wrote, later adding: "Look at this little co-parenting civil slay [applause emojis] proud of u both even tho I disagree."
As OK! previously reported, the former flames announced they were splitting up earlier this year.
"We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority," the couple wrote in a joint statement.
"Kindly respect our privacy," they asked. "We appreciate the many family members, friends and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort and protection to our beautiful children."
The pair have differing views when it comes to politics, with Kellyanne admitting in her 2022 memoir that she wasn't sure if their marriage could "survive."