'Grab the Disinfectant': Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Takes Shot at J.D. Vance by Posing in Front of an Old Couch
Claudia Conway, the daughter of former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, took a jab at Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance by posing on a couch at a DNC photo op.
Kellyanne's kid took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where she shared an image of her holding her nose while sitting on a couch with a sign that reads, "Property of J.D. Vance."
The post read, "Something stinks."
The comments were flooded with a mix of X users joining in on poking fun at the Ohio senator and others who raged against Claudia for the "immature" joke.
One X user commented, "Someone, grab the disinfectant, or better yet, just burn the entire couch. Put it out of its misery."
Another user wrote, "Claudia is a brave soul for even sitting on that thing. Hopefully she doesn't contract anything from it."
However, a third person ridiculed her, penning, "So childish. How does it feel to be an absolute disgrace to not just half the country but to your mom as well?"
A separate critic replied, "I'm sure her dad loves it."
Despite her mother's prominent role as Senior Counselor to the President during the Trump administration from 2017 to 2020, Claudia and her father, George Conway, a co-founder of The Lincoln Project, expressed their dissent against the Republican leadership in 2020 and 2024.
Claudia has been consistent in her opposition to Trump and various conservative agendas over the years, even amid turbulent times within her family. Recently, she shared a photo on social media showing her and her father at the Democratic National Convention.
"MAGA's most-hated," she wrote. In the photo, the father and daughter show off buttons that read "Kamala" with the DNC stage behind them. The post garnered over 92,000 likes and has been viewed 2.3 million times on X.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In July, Claudia lashed out at Trump, calling him a "fake Republican."
"Actually, to put it best, he has completely destroyed and reframed the ideals of the Republican party. That's why we are seeing Republican after Republican endorsing our soon-to-be first woman President," she wrote on her social media.
She also took aim at Vance by comparing the politicians' ideals to those she grew up with in a conservative family.
"When I think about the Republican and conservative ideals I was raised on and taught from a young age by both of my parents, I don't see any parallels with Trump or Vance's agenda. Truly," she said. "They have created a party of their own."