'Grab the Disinfectant': Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Takes Shot at J.D. Vance by Posing in Front of an Old Couch

Claudia Conway , the daughter of former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway , took a jab at Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance by posing on a couch at a DNC photo op.

Claudia Conway has been a vocal critic of the Republican ticket.

The comments were flooded with a mix of X users joining in on poking fun at the Ohio senator and others who raged against Claudia for the " immature " joke.

Kellyanne's kid took to X, formerly known as Twitter , where she shared an image of her holding her nose while sitting on a couch with a sign that reads, "Property of J.D. Vance."

One X user commented, "Someone, grab the disinfectant, or better yet, just burn the entire couch. Put it out of its misery."

Another user wrote, "Claudia is a brave soul for even sitting on that thing. Hopefully she doesn't contract anything from it."

However, a third person ridiculed her, penning, "So childish. How does it feel to be an absolute disgrace to not just half the country but to your mom as well?"

A separate critic replied, "I'm sure her dad loves it."