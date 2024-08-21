Melania Trump's Private January 6th Text Exchange Revealed by Former White House Staffer at Democratic National Convention
Stephanie Grisham has the receipts — and she's not afraid to share them with the world.
On the second day of the Democratic National Convention, the former White House spokesperson took the stage to reveal a text conversation she had with Donald Trump's wife, Melania, in regards to the January 6 Capitol riots.
Stephanie projected the text conversation on a big screen. Her first message to the former first lady read: "Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?"
Melania simply replied, "No."
Speaking to the audience, the former White House staffer reiterated the conversation, declaring: "On January 6, I asked Melania if we could at least tweet that while peaceful protests is the right of every American, there’s no place for lawlessness or violence. She replied with one word 'no'. I became the first senior staffer to resign that day."
Stephanie was met with cheers and applause as she admitted she "couldn't be part of the insanity" of the Trump administration "any longer."
"When I was press secretary, I got skewered for never holding a White House briefing, it’s because unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie," she explained. "Now, here I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat. And that’s because I love my country more than my party."
She then took the opportunity to publicly endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, noting she "tells the truth, she respects the American people and she has my vote."
Earlier in her speech, she also explained she had once genuinely believed in the 78-year-old's political messages and elaborated on what Trump was like when no one was watching.
"I wasn’t just a Trump supporter. I was a true believer," she told the crowd of her the controversial ex-prez. "I was one of his closest advisors. The Trump family became my family. I spent Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s all at Mar-a- Lago."
"I saw him when the cameras were off," she continued. "Behind closed doors, Trump mocks his supporters. He calls them basement dwellers ... He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth."
"He used to tell me, 'It doesn’t matter what you say, Stephanie, say it enough, and people will believe you.' But it does matter. What you says matter and what you don’t say matters," she concluded.
Stephanie initially served as a press aide for Trump during his 2016 campaign.
She later took on the role of White House Press Secretary in July 2019 but resigned in January 2020.