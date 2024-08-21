Melania Trump's Private January 6th Text Exchange Revealed by Former White House Staffer at Democratic National Convention

Stephanie projected the text conversation on a big screen. Her first message to the former first lady read: "Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?"

Melania simply replied, "No."

Speaking to the audience, the former White House staffer reiterated the conversation, declaring: "On January 6, I asked Melania if we could at least tweet that while peaceful protests is the right of every American, there’s no place for lawlessness or violence. She replied with one word 'no'. I became the first senior staffer to resign that day."