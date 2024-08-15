Donald Trump's 'Erratic' Outburst at Republican Mega-Donor Leaves Campaign in Disarray, Says Maggie Haberman
Former President Donald Trump's latest outburst at a Republican mega-donor has left his campaign advisors allegedly scrambling to mend ties and prevent the campaign from falling apart at the seams.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed details of how the ex-prez blew up at Republican media donor Miriam Adelson, wife of the late Trump-supporting donor Sheldon Adelson, through a series of blunt text messages.
Trump allegedly accused her Preserve America PAC of being run by "RINOS."
Maggie told CNN's Kaitlan Collins, "One of the people running it is Governor [Greg] Abbott of Texas, as [an] adviser, saying he’s not a RINO, saying her husband never would have tolerated it."
"This caused a lot of concern that she was going to scale back her giving. Her advisers found out that Ike Perlmutter, the former chairman of Marvel Entertainment, who is a Trump ally and is involved in a different Super PAC, had been g-ing [sic] up these attacks against her," she continued. "It’s a mess, and it’s a mess that the Trump world would like to not be dealing with."
The reporter revealed that Miriam would be at Bedminster on Friday, August 16, where she would meet with the former president in private: "Clearly, it’s not impacting her giving, but this is not a story that any candidate wants to be dealing with."
- J.D. Vance Claims Donald Trump 'Laughs' and 'Tells Jokes' on the Campaign Trail Despite Rumors About His 'Bad Mood' Emerging
- 'Pathetic and Sad': Donald Trump Mocked for Using Mini Tic Tac Container as Evidence of Inflation
- 'He Is Very Mentally Ill': Donald Trump Claims 'the Only Reason the Stock Market Is Up Is Because People Think I'm Going to Win'
The journalist also revealed Trump’s “anger is seeping out,” leading to “erratic behavior that people around him are seeing during times of stress.”
As OK! previously reported, J.D. Vance has been trying to fight back against the reports of his running mate losing his temper on the campaign trail.
He told Fox News' Laura Ingraham, "He’s in a great mood. I mean, he just got shot a month ago, of course, and you wouldn’t know it seeing or talking to the guy. But I think he feels extremely confident about how we’re doing in the election."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This blow-up between the mega-donor and the GOP nominee follows leaked private messages from Vance in which he crudely dismissed Sheldon.
J.D. told Holocaust-denying conspiracy theorist Chuck Johnson, "I’m pretty sure he gave me s---. He’s dead. Don’t care."