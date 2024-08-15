OK Magazine
Donald Trump's 'Erratic' Outburst at Republican Mega-Donor Leaves Campaign in Disarray, Says Maggie Haberman

Donald Trump reportedly blew up on a Republican mega-donor over texts.

Aug. 15 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump's latest outburst at a Republican mega-donor has left his campaign advisors allegedly scrambling to mend ties and prevent the campaign from falling apart at the seams.

Donald Trump called the Preserve America PAC 'RINOS.'

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed details of how the ex-prez blew up at Republican media donor Miriam Adelson, wife of the late Trump-supporting donor Sheldon Adelson, through a series of blunt text messages.

Trump allegedly accused her Preserve America PAC of being run by "RINOS."

Donald Trump's campaign is allegedly trying to mend things with the donor.

Maggie told CNN's Kaitlan Collins, "One of the people running it is Governor [Greg] Abbott of Texas, as [an] adviser, saying he’s not a RINO, saying her husband never would have tolerated it."

"This caused a lot of concern that she was going to scale back her giving. Her advisers found out that Ike Perlmutter, the former chairman of Marvel Entertainment, who is a Trump ally and is involved in a different Super PAC, had been g-ing [sic] up these attacks against her," she continued. "It’s a mess, and it’s a mess that the Trump world would like to not be dealing with."

The reporter revealed that Miriam would be at Bedminster on Friday, August 16, where she would meet with the former president in private: "Clearly, it’s not impacting her giving, but this is not a story that any candidate wants to be dealing with."

The campaign is concerned that Miriam Adelson is going to scale back on her donations.

The journalist also revealed Trump’s “anger is seeping out,” leading to “erratic behavior that people around him are seeing during times of stress.”

As OK! previously reported, J.D. Vance has been trying to fight back against the reports of his running mate losing his temper on the campaign trail.

He told Fox News' Laura Ingraham, "He’s in a great mood. I mean, he just got shot a month ago, of course, and you wouldn’t know it seeing or talking to the guy. But I think he feels extremely confident about how we’re doing in the election."

J.D. Vance also bad-mouthed Sheldon Adelson in leaked text messages.

This blow-up between the mega-donor and the GOP nominee follows leaked private messages from Vance in which he crudely dismissed Sheldon.

J.D. told Holocaust-denying conspiracy theorist Chuck Johnson, "I’m pretty sure he gave me s---. He’s dead. Don’t care."

