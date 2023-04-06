Kellyanne Conway Claims The Biden Administration Hasn't Been 'Smart At All' In Handling Donald Trump Arraignment Response
Shortly after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre caught backlash after sidestepping questions about President Joe Biden's response to Donald Trump's arraignment, Kellyanne Conway slammed the Biden Administration for their handling of the tricky situation as the 2024 Presidential Election looms.
"Oh, it's not smart at all," she said in a recent interview. "In fact, if I were the Biden administration, I would ignore Donald Trump — they are incapable — and start focusing on the 74 million Trump/Pence voters from 2020."
"They've done so much to enrage and very little to engage those 74 million voters who are going to help decide the next president of the United States," she continued.
"Also, all former presidents and First Ladies have been eerily silent, mostly, on President Trump's arraignment this week," she added, referring to the embattled businessman being hit with 34 felony charges for allegedly falsifying records.
"You've gotta wonder [if] it's because if it could happen to one former president, it could happen to sitting and other former presidents and First Ladies."
She went on to imply that while she thought it was "stupid and unnecessary" to have ever paid "the porn person" — referring to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly received hush money from Trump — other politicians have gotten away with similar actions.
Conway brought it back around to Hillary Clinton, claiming "six or seven years ago" she was busy "smashing phones and deleting emails" to supposedly avoid being charged for her own alleged mishandling of confidential documents.
She also said there are people calling for Barack Obama and George W. Bush to be prosecuted as "war criminals" before asking, "Where does it end?"
"Electorally and politically speaking, this is 2016 all over again, where everybody pretends they can avert their gaze from Donald Trump, but he is the biggest issues out there," she noted, putting the focus back on the embattled businessman. "And I feel this president [Joe Biden] has not handled it well."
As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, March 30, a grand jury voted to indict Trump following a years-long investigation helmed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who had been looking into the suspicious payment made to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Conway spoke with Fox News on her opinions on the Biden Administration's handling of Trump's arrest.