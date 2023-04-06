White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Clams Up When Asked Why President Joe Biden Is Ditching King Charles' Coronation

Later on, another reporter asked why First Lady Jill Biden would be going to the U.K. over her husband.

"Look, the president is looking forward — he had a great conversation — has a good relationship with King Charles III," Jean-Pierre replied. "As you know, they've met before, and there is a lot of shared interests, shared values, of issues that they want to discuss, and will continue to discuss, one of them being climate change. And at some time in the future, the king invited the president for a state visit. He accepted and that will happen, I just don't have anything further to share on that."