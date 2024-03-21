Kellyanne Conway Ridiculed for Claiming Democrats Are Losing Votes Over 'Jogging and Having Brunch' Instead of Attending Church

Conway highlighted the departure of non-White voters from the Democratic party and the changing dynamics within traditionally staunch Democratic voting blocs during a recent Fox Business interview.

She pointed toward the impact of cultural factors and the group's welcoming approach to issues like "cancel culture" and "wokeness." According to her, this approach has alienated many minority voters, particularly Hispanic and African American males.

“They believe the Democratic party has left them. It has something to do with economic upward mobility, home ownership, business ownership. But it has so much to do with public safety and the cultural issues,” she stated.