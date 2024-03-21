OK Magazine
Kellyanne Conway Ridiculed for Claiming Democrats Are Losing Votes Over 'Jogging and Having Brunch' Instead of Attending Church

Mar. 21 2024, Published 1:35 p.m. ET

Former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway was mocked on social media for her explanation regarding the recent shift in voter demographics and the reasons behind it, pointing to the Democratic party's alleged stance on religion and "going to brunch" as key factors.

Kellyanne Conway claimed democrats are 'hostile' toward religion.

Conway highlighted the departure of non-White voters from the Democratic party and the changing dynamics within traditionally staunch Democratic voting blocs during a recent Fox Business interview.

She pointed toward the impact of cultural factors and the group's welcoming approach to issues like "cancel culture" and "wokeness." According to her, this approach has alienated many minority voters, particularly Hispanic and African American males.

“They believe the Democratic party has left them. It has something to do with economic upward mobility, home ownership, business ownership. But it has so much to do with public safety and the cultural issues,” she stated.

Conway spoke out against 'wokeness.'

Conway also brought up pandemic-era lockdowns before turning to religion, which she said Democrats are “openly hostile to.”

She claimed that some have dropped “prayers” from the phrase “thoughts and prayers.”

Conway was mocked for her recent comments.

"You walk into any Catholic church in any major suburb in our nation on a Saturday, Sunday, who’s in there?" she asked Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. "Multi-generations in the pews, Hispanics, and Asian Americans. I’ve seen it firsthand."

"The Masses are in Tagalog, they’re in Korean, they’re in Spanish. That’s who’s propping up the churches," she continued. "The Whites are out jogging and having brunch. They’ve lost it. They’re openly hostile to the people."

Conway is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump.

Several social media users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mock the former White House advisor for her comments, as some pointed out she doesn't cite a single source for any of her claims. Others called out her double standard with religion when it's applied to someone like her former boss Donald Trump.

One user shared a clip of Conway's statement in a post that read, "Not participating in something isn't being 'hostile' to it. Freedom of religion also means FROM religion."

Another person followed up this comment by pointing out, "If you applied this same logic to Trump, he'd be the most hostile man towards religion and church in America."

A third user wrote, "The little hamster in her head is jogging and going to brunch trying to figure out how anything she says can make sense. Notice she can't cite a single source to back up any of her claims. It's just about feelings with these people."

