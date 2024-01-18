Kellyanne Conway Urges Ron DeSantis to Drop Out and Back Donald Trump, Calls Him an 'Inevitability'
Former Senior Counselor to Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, advised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to drop out of the Republican presidential race and support Trump in unifying the party.
The 77-year-old had a landslide victory in Monday's Iowa caucuses, securing 51% of the vote, while DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley finished far behind with 21% and 19% respectively.
Conway highlighted Trump's unique approach to campaigning, stating he changed the way the game is played in Iowa.
Despite having the fewest number of stops in Iowa, with only 25 events compared to Vivek Ramaswamy's 250 events, Trump secured all the top spots in 98 of the 99 caucuses. DeSantis and Haley had a significant number of events and resources at their disposal but were no match for Trump's dominance over the electorate.
During a recent appearance on Fox News Radio's "The Brian Kilmeade Show," Conway had some advice for DeSantis: "Drop out."
"If I were Ron DeSantis, I would graciously drop out and say, I am a 45-year-old young man in politics, successful governor of the third-largest state. I'm going to help Trump win, and I'm going to help him beat Joe Biden, and then we'll see what the future brings," she explained. "I think he should go the way of Vivek… that would be my advice. I think they're all sticking around in case Trump isn't the nominee for some reason."
"I heard Nikki Haley on Fox & Friends this morning say that it's a two-person race … She's right. It is a two-person race, but it's between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. And she cannot win the path to the Republican nomination. She cannot go through Democrat and independent voters. It just doesn't work that way," Conway told Kilmeade. "And as a Republican, as a conservative, I shouldn't want it to work that way. We want to make sure that the way the party is expanding now, where all the articles and the polling show President Trump is doing better among Hispanics, among African-Americans, among union households, among self-identified independents, among first-time voters, and even among some young people, and some groups of women than he has in the past, and that Republicans have in a while."
"Nobody wants to revert to the Romney-McCain model. It's a losing model, and it suggests that you're 'electable.'" she explained. "Donald Trump completely blew electability out of the water the way he did in 2016. I'd say the word around Donald Trump now is not electability. It's 'inevitability.'"
The New Hampshire primary is set to take place later this month on January 23.
The state's primary comes just eight days after the Iowa Caucuses and weeks before Democratic and Republican showdowns in South Carolina, Haley's home state.