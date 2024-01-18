Kellyanne Conway Urges Ron DeSantis to Drop Out and Back Donald Trump, Calls Him an 'Inevitability'

"I heard Nikki Haley on Fox & Friends this morning say that it's a two-person race … She's right. It is a two-person race, but it's between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. And she cannot win the path to the Republican nomination. She cannot go through Democrat and independent voters. It just doesn't work that way," Conway told Kilmeade. "And as a Republican, as a conservative, I shouldn't want it to work that way. We want to make sure that the way the party is expanding now, where all the articles and the polling show President Trump is doing better among Hispanics, among African-Americans, among union households, among self-identified independents, among first-time voters, and even among some young people, and some groups of women than he has in the past, and that Republicans have in a while."

"Nobody wants to revert to the Romney-McCain model. It's a losing model, and it suggests that you're 'electable.'" she explained. "Donald Trump completely blew electability out of the water the way he did in 2016. I'd say the word around Donald Trump now is not electability. It's 'inevitability.'"

