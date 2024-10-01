Kellyanne Conway Urges Former Boss Donald Trump to Man Up and Debate Kamala Harris Again: 'He Didn't Say Totally No'
Kellyanne Conway spent a good chunk of time urging her former boss Donald Trump to man up and debate Kamala Harris again.
“I asked President Trump today, we interviewed for an hour, and I said to him: ‘The guy I know, you, is not going to be able to sit down after a 90-minute VP debate and let that be the last word in presidential debates,” she told host Jesse Watters.
“You’re going to say, when is our next one?’ And I hope he does that," she continued.
Watters then asked Conway, 57, if another debate will actually happen.
“He had said no, but he didn’t say totally no,” Conway replied. “That October 23rd one was seen as too late. But why not get back in there?”
She continued: “Trump’s like, I told him, you’re like [baseball player] Shohei Ohtani, your pitching, your batting. You’ve done seven of them. She’s one for one – big deal.”
On Monday, September 30, Conway interviewed Trump, 78, about facing off against Harris, 59, before the 2024 election.
However, Trump wasn't sold on the idea.
"So I’d rather debate. I’d rather have another one. The problem is we’re so far down the line. And also, I had a three on one debate the last time, so I debated Biden. And I must say, CNN was very fair. And then I had the other beat and ABC was totally crooked," he said on Monday's edition of the Fox Nation program Here’s the Deal with Kellyanne.
"Because they agreed that they weren’t going to do ... No, but but here’s the thing. And I like debating," he continued. "And I thought I did a great job. I thought that was one of my best debates. But it gets spun and spun. It’s so crooked. I thought it was one of my best debates. And they said, I’m the goat of debates. I think I’ve done really well in debates. But what happened is ABC totally violated their agreement. And this guy like was debating me."
Conway insisted Trump have the "last word" before the race begins.
"Because number one, we’re winning. Number two, it’s very late in the process. You know, the people are voting already," he said. "I would like to do another debate. I’d like to do more than one debate. The problem is it’s like they turned down the Fox debate. And don’t forget, I had two debates. I had to beat Biden."
"And then I had to beat her — and the one with her was very late, too," he rambled on. "And then we had a fake news organization — terrible ABC. The worst of all is ABC. I’ve always said it. That’s why they won at ABC because they had a deal with ABC. I took on three people and a lot of people say I won the debate."